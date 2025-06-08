How to Watch Junto Nakatani vs. Ryosuke Nishida: Live Stream and Broadcast Details

Tokyo, Japan – On Sunday, June 8, 2025, the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo will host the bantamweight unification bout between two of Japan’s undefeated boxing stars, Junto Nakatani and Ryosuke Nishida. With the WBC and IBF bantamweight titles on the line, this clash promises to be a defining moment in the division and a showcase of Japanese boxing prowess. Fight fans worldwide are gearing up for an electrifying showdown as Nakatani, the WBC champion, faces off against Nishida, the IBF titleholder, in a battle to determine the top dog at 118 pounds.

Junto Nakatani, nicknamed “Big Bang,” enters the ring with an impeccable record of 30-0, including 23 knockouts. The 27-year-old southpaw is a three-division world champion, having previously held titles at flyweight and super flyweight before capturing the WBC bantamweight belt in February 2024 with a sixth-round TKO over Alexandro Santiago. Nakatani has since defended the title three times, showcasing his explosive power with stoppage wins over Vincent Astrolabio, Tasana Salapat, and David Cuellar. His aggressive style, blending pinpoint jabs with devastating combinations, has earned him a spot on pound-for-pound lists and whispers of a potential 2026 superfight with Japan’s undisputed junior featherweight king, Naoya “The Monster” Inoue.

Ryosuke Nishida, also undefeated at 10-0 with 2 knockouts, is a 28-year-old technical maestro who claimed the IBF bantamweight title in May 2024 with a unanimous decision over Emmanuel Rodriguez. Nishida successfully defended his belt in December with a seventh-round TKO of Anuchai Donsua. While less experienced than Nakatani, Nishida’s methodical approach and defensive acumen make him a formidable challenger. His ability to bank rounds with precise jabs and footwork will be tested against Nakatani’s relentless pressure.

This unification bout is more than just a clash of titles; it’s a chance for both fighters to cement their legacies. For Nakatani, a victory would solidify his status as one of boxing’s elite and keep the dream of a blockbuster fight with Inoue alive. Nishida, on the other hand, aims to play spoiler, proving he can hang with the division’s best despite having only a third of Nakatani’s professional experience. Betting odds reflect Nakatani’s dominance, with DraftKings listing him as a -1000 favorite and Nishida as a +550 underdog, but Nishida’s technical skill could make this closer than the numbers suggest.

The fight also carries cultural significance, as Japan continues to produce world-class boxing talent. With both fighters hailing from the Land of the Rising Sun, the Ariake Coliseum is expected to be electric, carrying forward the venue’s tradition of hosting major domestic bouts.

The card, promoted by Top Rank in association with Teiken Promotions and M.T Boxing Gym, features a stacked lineup of bantamweight action. Notable bouts include:

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Victor Santillan: Former kickboxing prodigy Nasukawa (6-0, 2 KOs), known for his 2018 exhibition loss to Floyd Mayweather, continues his rise in boxing against the Dominican Republic’s Santillan (14-1, 5 KOs). Nasukawa, ranked highly across multiple sanctioning bodies, is a fan favorite and a potential future title contender.

Tomoya Tsuboi vs. Van Thao Tran: Japan’s Tsuboi (1-0, 1 KO), a 2021 World Championships gold medalist, faces Vietnam’s Tran (18-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title.

Riku Masuda vs. Michell Banquez: Another bantamweight bout featuring rising prospect Masuda against Venezuela’s Banquez.

Rukia Okubo vs. Takumi Yoneya: Rounding out the card with more regional talent.

How to Watch Live

Fans eager to catch the Nakatani vs. Nishida fight can tune in via ESPN+ in the United States, where the entire card will stream live. The main card begins at 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 8, with the main event ringwalks expected around 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT, depending on the length of undercard fights.

An ESPN+ subscription is required, priced at $11.99 per month, though new and eligible returning subscribers can snag a promotional deal of $4.99 per month for the first three months—a 50% savings. The service also offers access to thousands of live sports events, including UFC, PGA Tour, and the full 30 for 30 library. Alternatively, the Disney Trio Bundle (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu) starts at $16.99 per month for added value.

For viewers outside the U.S., regional restrictions may apply, but a VPN like PureVPN or ExpressVPN can bypass these by connecting to a U.S. server, allowing access to ESPN+ from anywhere. For example, PureVPN offers plans starting at $4.99 per month for 24 months. In Japan, the fight will also stream on Prime Video.

This unification bout is a big moment for the bantamweight division and Japanese boxing. Nakatani’s explosive power meets Nishida’s technical finesse in a fight that reshapes the 118-pound landscape. Fans should set their alarms early for this one—it’s a must-watch for boxing purists and casual viewers alike.

For more information on the fight and other boxing events visit www.TopRank.com

