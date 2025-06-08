Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo Prelims to Stream Live for Free on YouTube

Boxing fans worldwide are in for a treat as the preliminary bouts for the highly anticipated Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo cruiserweight title fight will be streamed live and free on YouTube this Sunday, June 8, 2025. The action-packed undercard, part of the “Return 2 Paradise” event at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, promises to set the stage for an explosive night of boxing, with the main card available on DAZN.

The prelims, kicking off at 2:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. AEST), will feature a lineup of rising stars and local talents, showcasing the depth of Australian boxing alongside international contenders. Fans can catch every punch, knockout, and moment of drama on the Uncrowned YouTube channel, making this a must-watch for fight enthusiasts looking to experience the electric atmosphere of the undercard bouts without any subscription fees.

The preliminary card is loaded with exciting matchups that highlight both established prospects and hungry newcomers. Among the featured bouts:

Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin (Light Heavyweight): Australia-based Northern Irish fighter Conor Wallace (15-1, 11 KOs) takes on France’s Dylan Colin (14-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round clash. Wallace, known for his knockout power, looks to continue his ascent in the division.

Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden (Featherweight): An all-Australian showdown sees undefeated Tyler Blizzard (9-0, 4 KOs) face Rocky Ogden (7-2, 5 KOs) for the IBF Pan Pacific featherweight strap in a 10-round bout.

Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto (Welterweight): Undefeated Danny Keating (9-0, 5 KOs) squares off against Blake Minto in a 10-round contest, promising fast-paced action.

Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren (Super Middleweight): Max McIntyre (7-0, 6 KOs) brings his near-perfect knockout record against Ricaia Warren in an eight-round fight.

Austin Aokuso vs. Ikenna Enyi (Light Heavyweight): Rising star Austin Aokuso (8-0, 3 KOs) faces Ikenna Enyi in a six-round bout, looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive.

Xavier Fletcher vs. Alivereti Dodomo (Super Middleweight): Xavier Fletcher (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Alivereti Dodomo in a five-round clash.

Mariah Turner vs. Jaala Tomat (Women’s Featherweight): Mariah Turner battles Jaala Tomat in an eight-round fight, adding to the diversity of the card.

Matt Floyd vs. Jack Gregory (Cruiserweight): The prelims round out with a four-round cruiserweight bout between Matt Floyd and Jack Gregory.

This diverse lineup showcases a mix of knockout artists, technical boxers, and emerging talents, ensuring something for every boxing fan. The free YouTube stream makes it accessible for viewers globally to witness the next generation of boxing stars.

The prelims serve as the perfect lead-in to the main event, where Australia’s own Jai Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs) defends his IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles against Italy’s undefeated Claudio Squeo (17-0, 9 KOs). Opetaia, a 29-year-old southpaw with a devastating 78% knockout rate, is coming off a brutal fourth-round knockout of David Nyika in January. Squeo, a 34-year-old orthodox fighter making his international debut, faces a monumental challenge as a +1600 underdog against the heavily favored Opetaia (-6000).

While the main card, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET (7:00 p.m. AEST), requires a DAZN subscription (or a $49.99 AUD/NZD PPV fee in Australia and New Zealand), the prelims offer fans a cost-free way to get in on the action. The main card also includes a high-stakes super welterweight bout between Ben Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Joepher Montano for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title.

How to Watch the Prelims

The prelims will be available to stream live on the Uncrowned YouTube channel, starting at 2:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. AEST) on June 8, 2025. No subscription or payment is required, making it an excellent opportunity for fans to catch the early fights and build excitement for the main event. For those looking to continue watching the main card, DAZN offers subscription options, including a monthly plan at $23.99 or an annual plan at $13.99 per month, with the fight included in standard subscriptions outside Australia and New Zealand.

Don’t miss out—head to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel on June 8 to catch the Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo prelims live and free! For more details on the main card, visit www.DAZN.com.

