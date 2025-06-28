Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Free Livestream Fight Prelims

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul prepares to square off against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight showdown at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While the main event, airing live on DAZN pay-per-view at 8:00 p.m. ET, promises to be a spectacle, fans can get a front-row seat to the electrifying undercard action with a free prelims livestream starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, exclusively available on YouTube.

The prelims, kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), feature a stacked lineup of seven bouts, headlined by the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm to the boxing ring. Holm, a boxing veteran and hall of famer with a storied career, faces Yolanda Vega in a lightweight clash that’s sure to set the tone for an explosive night. Other notable prelim fights include Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu, Joshua Edwards vs. Dominicc Hardy, Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina, Victor Morales vs. Rene Alvarado, and John Ramirez vs. Saleto Henderson. This diverse card showcases rising stars and seasoned fighters, making the free prelims a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts.

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event has generated significant buzz, with Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024, and Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs), the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., looking to reclaim his place among boxing’s elite. The prelims offer fans a chance to witness the next generation of talent before the main card, which also includes a cruiserweight title fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos.

Fans can catch all the prelim action for free on Uncrowned, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Simply visit Uncrowned’s platform to stream the fights live and immerse yourself in the early bouts that will set the stage for the main event. For those looking to continue watching the main card, including Paul vs. Chavez Jr., the DAZN pay-per-view is available for $59.99, with ring walks for the main event expected around 11:00 p.m. ET.

The free prelims livestream is more than just a warm-up—it’s a showcase of boxing’s future and a chance to see competitive matchups that could steal the show. Holly Holm’s return to boxing is a major highlight, as the former UFC star brings her technical prowess and knockout power back to her original sport. With additional bouts featuring hungry prospects and veterans, the prelims are the perfect way to kick off an unforgettable night of boxing.

Don’t miss out on the action! Tune in to the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. free prelims livestream on Uncrowned at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28, and get ready for a night of heart-pounding fights. For more details on the full fight card and how to watch the main event, visit DAZN’s official website or follow updates on social media platforms like X, where fans are already sharing their excitement.

As the boxing community debates whether Jake Paul can continue his winning streak or if Chavez Jr. will leverage his experience to pull off an upset, the prelims offer a chance to see the sport’s rising stars in action. Share your predictions and join the conversation on X using hashtags #PaulVsChavez and #Boxing. Get ready for an epic night of fists, drama, and unforgettable moments!

