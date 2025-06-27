Livestream: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Launch Press Conference

The final leg of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford press tour lands at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 27, 2025. Fans can catch every heated moment of this blockbuster launch press conference via livestream on DAZN and Netflix’s YouTube channels, starting at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.

This event marks the last stop in a three-city whirlwind, following electrifying face-offs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and New York City, setting the stage for the “Fight of the Century” on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

The press conference promises to be a spectacle, with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and two-division undisputed king Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) trading verbal jabs before their monumental showdown.

The tension is already palpable after a fiery encounter in New York, where Canelo shoved Crawford during a face-off, sparking a brief scuffle that required UFC CEO Dana White and security to intervene. Crawford, unfazed, vowed to “hunt” Canelo in the ring, while the Mexican superstar warned of his superior power and size. Expect more fireworks as these two legends go head-to-head in Sin City.

Promoted by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Riyadh Season, and TKO Group, this presser is more than just hype—it’s a glimpse into the minds of two of boxing’s greatest warriors. Canelo, a four-division champion, aims to cement his legacy as the pound-for-pound king, while Crawford, stepping up two weight classes, is chasing history as the first male boxer to become a three-time undisputed champion. “I’m ready to show once again that I am the best,” Canelo declared, while Crawford countered, “My perfect record speaks for itself. On September 13, my hand will be raised.”

The livestream, accessible globally, is a must-watch for fight fans, offering exclusive insights from both camps, moderated by boxing luminaries like Max Kellerman. With Netflix broadcasting the September fight to over 300 million subscribers, this press conference is a critical moment to fuel the hype for a bout dubbed “The One.” Don’t miss the chance to witness the intensity as Canelo and Crawford set the tone for their historic clash. Tune in on June 27 at 1:30 PM ET on DAZN or Netflix’s YouTube channels and join the conversation with #CaneloCrawford.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is scheduled for September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on Netflix.

