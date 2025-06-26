Livestream: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight Week Press Conference

Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, prepares to face off against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Fans can get a front-row seat to the drama before the punches fly by tuning into the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference livestream on June 26, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET, Free exclusively on DAZN and select platforms like YouTube. This event promises to set the stage for one of the most compelling boxing cards of the year.

The press conference, hosted at the iconic Avalon Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles, will feature Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) as they square off verbally for the first time since their fight announcement. Expect fireworks as Paul, known for his brash persona and knack for stirring controversy, takes aim at Chavez Jr., a seasoned fighter with a storied legacy as the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. The elder Chavez is expected to be in attendance, adding fuel to an already heated rivalry after trading verbal jabs with Paul at a previous event.

Paul, coming off a high-profile unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024, has called this his “toughest fight to date,” vowing to “embarrass” Chavez Jr. and cement his legitimacy in the boxing world. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr., who last fought in July 2024, is determined to reclaim his place among boxing’s elite. “I’m going to show him what a real Mexican fighter is,” Chavez Jr. declared, dismissing Paul’s credentials and promising a throwback performance. The press conference is sure to amplify this war of words, with both fighters eager to gain a psychological edge.

The livestream will also highlight the stacked undercard, featuring former UFC champion Holly Holm facing undefeated prospect Yolanda Vega, and WBO/WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defending his titles against Yuniel Dorticos. Promoters Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, led by Oscar De La Hoya, are pulling out all the stops to make this a blockbuster event.

Fans can catch every moment of the press conference on DAZN’s platform or via YouTube channels like FightHubTV. Don’t miss the chance to witness the tension, trash talk, and bold predictions as Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. set the tone for their June 28 showdown. Tune in on June 26 at 4:00 PM ET for a spectacle that’s as unmissable as the fight itself

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight is scheduled for June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 8:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT), with the main event ringwalks expected around 11:00 PM ET (9:00 PM PT). The event will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view. The PPV price is $59.99 in the US, with a DAZN subscription required.

