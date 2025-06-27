VIDEO: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight Weigh-In Results Livestream

The ceremonial weigh-in for the hottest summer cruiserweight clash between Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. takes place today, Friday, June 27, at 6:00 p.m. PDT at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans worldwide can catch every moment of this electrifying event via a free livestream on DAZN’s YouTube page, setting the stage for tomorrow’s pay-per-view spectacle.

The weigh-in, open to the public, promises to deliver intense staredowns and fiery exchanges as both fighters hit the scales to make the 200-pound cruiserweight limit for their 10-round main event. Jake Paul, the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer with an 11-1 record (7 KOs), is coming off a monumental unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024, a fight that became the most-streamed sporting event in history with over 65 million viewers. Now, he faces his toughest test yet against Chavez Jr., a seasoned 39-year-old veteran with a 54-6-1 record (34 KOs), who is determined to derail Paul’s meteoric rise in the boxing world.

The livestream, available exclusively on DAZN’s platform, will capture every second of the tension as Paul and Chavez Jr. face off, joined by the undercard fighters, including unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who defends his titles against former champion Yuniel Dorticos in the co-main event. Other notable bouts include former UFC champion Holly Holm returning to boxing against Yolanda Vega and rising star Floyd Schofield taking on Tevin Farmer. Fans can expect heated words and dramatic moments as the fighters make their final statements before stepping into the ring.

“Jake Paul is a showman, but I’m here to show the world I’m still a force in boxing,” Chavez Jr. said at Thursday’s press conference, dismissing Paul’s skills. “He’s never faced someone like me.” Paul, unfazed, fired back, vowing to “knock out Chavez Jr. and make a statement” on his path to a world title. The weigh-in is sure to amplify this rivalry, with both men looking to gain a psychological edge.

The weigh-in results are critical, as Chavez Jr. has a history of weight issues, while Paul, who weighed 227¼ pounds for his heavyweight bout against Tyson, must prove he’s disciplined at the cruiserweight limit. Fans tuning into the livestream will also get a glimpse of the full fight card’s weigh-in results, including Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) vs. Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs), a clash that could steal the show.

To watch the free Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in livestream, head to DAZN.com or download the DAZN app on PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, or Smart TV. The action starts at 6:00 p.m. PDT, with the main event ringwalks for tomorrow’s fight scheduled for approximately 8:00 p.m. PDT on June 28. The fight card is available on DAZN pay-per-view for $59.99, with bundles offering additional value for subscribers.

Don’t miss this chance to witness the sparks fly at the weigh-in, a must-see prelude to one of 2025’s most talked-about boxing events. Will Paul continue his ascent, or will Chavez Jr. reclaim his legacy? Tune in to DAZN today to find out

Like this: Like Loading...