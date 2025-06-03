VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Los Angeles Press Conference Live Stream

Los Angeles, CA – June 3, 2025 – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios will take center stage at The NOVO at L.A. Live on Tuesday, June 3, for the official press conference to promote their upcoming world title clash. The event, will be live-streamed to a global audience on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, this event will mark the official launch of their July 19 showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Pacquiao, at 46, aims to defy the odds and reclaim a welterweight title against the 29-year-old champion.

The atmosphere will be electric as fans and media gather to witness the face-to-face meeting of the eight-division world champion and the reigning WBC titleholder. Pacquiao, returning to professional boxing after nearly four years, exuded confidence, emphasizing his enduring speed and movement at the Las Vegas kickoff announcement last Saturday, “I’m faster than him. My movement and speed are still there. My retirement has allowed me to rest, and my body feels young. You’ll see,” Pacquiao declared, addressing skeptics about his age and time away from the ring.

Barrios, respectful yet resolute, acknowledged the challenge of facing a boxing icon. “I’m preparing for a prime Manny Pacquiao,” said the Mexican-American champion, who was not yet born when Pacquiao made his professional debut in 1995. “I know what he’s capable of, and I’m ready to defend my title.” Barrios, with a record of 29-2-1 (18 KOs), is coming off a split draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024 and is set to make his second title defense.

The press conference begins at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), and prior to the event Pacquiao made a bold promise to “make history” by becoming the oldest welterweight champion ever, surpassing his own record set at age 40 in 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman.

The event will also spotlight the stacked undercard for the July 19 pay-per-view event. A championship rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title was confirmed, alongside an all-Mexican showdown between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Angel Fierro, and a featherweight clash featuring Brandon Figueroa against Joet Gonzalez. Fundora and Tszyu, is a highly anticipated rematch with Fundora looking to repeat his split-decision upset over Tszyu from March 2024.

Pacquiao’s return has sparked both excitement and controversy. The WBC’s decision to rank him No. 5 in the welterweight division, allowing an immediate title shot, has drawn criticism from some who question the fairness of bypassing mandatory challengers. However, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman defended the move, citing Pacquiao’s status as a former champion and his clearance by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Pacquiao’s son Jimuel is also rumored to make his professional boxing debut on the card.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Los Angeles Press Conference



Video by Premier Boxing Champions

