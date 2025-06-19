Watch Brian Norman Jr. vs Jin Sasaki Championship Fight Live from Tokyo

Unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) prepares to defend his title against Japanese contender Jin Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) on Thursday, June 19, at the Ota City General Gymnasium. This 12-round main event, streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4:00 a.m. ET/1:00 a.m. PT with ring walks expected around 7:15 a.m. ET, promises action that fans won’t want to miss.

Norman, the undefeated American known as “The Assassin II,” is making his second title defense since capturing the WBO welterweight belt in May 2024 with a stunning knockout of Giovani Santillan. At just 24, Norman has emerged as a rising star, boasting a 77% knockout rate and a reputation for technical brilliance.

His confidence is unshakable, as he stated at the June 17 press conference, “I come to the ring every time a million percent confident and ready to go.” Norman’s preparation included studying Sasaki’s habits, and he boldly claimed, “There’s nothing he can do to surprise me besides grow a third arm.” His goal? To solidify his reign and win over Japanese fans, hoping to “make sure they want me back in Japan.”

Sasaki, a 23-year-old knockout artist with a 90% stoppage rate, is no stranger to defying odds. Ranked No. 2 by the WBO, he’s riding a nine-fight win streak, including a decisive victory over Shoki Sakai in January. The Tokyo native aims to make history as the first Japanese boxer to claim a welterweight world title. “My victory will not be a miracle or coincidence; it’s inevitable,” Sasaki declared, exuding confidence despite admitting to being only “80% confident” at the press conference. His aggressive, fan-friendly style, combined with his punching power, sets the stage for a thrilling matchup.

Both fighters tipped the scales at 146.8 pounds during Wednesday’s weigh-in, with a tense staredown hinting at the intensity to come. Betting odds favor Norman at -550, with Sasaki as the +380 underdog, but the challenger’s power and home-crowd support could make this a closer contest than the numbers suggest. Promoters at Top Rank and Ohashi Promotions anticipate a “dramatic, action-packed showdown,” given the fighters’ knockout-heavy records and contrasting styles—Norman’s technical finesse versus Sasaki’s relentless pressure.

The undercard features rising stars like Sora Tanaka (3-0, 3 KOs) against Takeru Kobata, adding to the event’s allure. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, with a special offer for new subscribers at $4.99 per month for three months. Don’t miss this clash of welterweight stars as Norman and Sasaki battle for welterweight supremacy in Tokyo!

