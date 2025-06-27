Watch Christian Mbilli vs Maciej Sulecki Fight Live from Quebec City on June 27

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki are set to clash on June 27, 2025, at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada, with the vacant WBC interim super middleweight title on the line. The 12-round main event highlights a stacked card and carries significant implications for the winner’s future in the division.

Christian Mbilli: The 30-year-old Cameroonian-French contender enters the bout undefeated, boasting a record of 28-0 with 23 knockouts. Mbilli, ranked number one by the WBC and The Ring at super middleweight, is known for his aggressive style and high knockout percentage. He has fought regularly, with three wins in the past year, including a unanimous decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and knockouts against Mark Heffron and Rohan Murdock.

Maciej Sulecki: The 36-year-old Polish veteran is a former world title challenger with a professional record of 33-3, including 13 knockouts. Sulecki is coming off a career-best TKO win over Ali Akhmedov earlier this year, rebounding from a knockout loss to Diego Pacheco in 2024. He brings a four-inch height and reach advantage into the ring, along with considerable experience from 237 professional rounds.

The winner of this fight will be positioned as a mandatory challenger for the full WBC super middleweight title in 2026. While it remains uncertain if current champion Canelo Alvarez will face the winner, the interim belt offers a direct path to a world title shot and potential big-money opportunities.

Mbilli’s youth, power, and recent activity contrast with Sulecki’s experience and physical advantages. Both fighters use an orthodox stance, and while Mbilli is the favorite, Sulecki’s resilience and recent form suggest a competitive contest.

Both fighters successfully made weight at 167.7 pounds. The undercard features notable matchups, including a rematch between Steven Butler and Jose de Jesus Macias, and heavyweight action with Arslanbek Makhmudov facing Ricardo Brown.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. The main event ringwalks are expected around 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. In Canada the fight will be available on Punchinggrace.com.

Tonight’s bout between Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki is more than just a title fight—it’s a pivotal moment for both men’s careers in the super middleweight division. With a world title shot on the horizon, expect fireworks in Quebec City as two top contenders put everything on the line.

Like this: Like Loading...