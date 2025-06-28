Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Live Fight Prelims Free Online

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, kicks off with free prelims streaming live on YouTube at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), featuring a stacked undercard headlined by former UFC champion Holly Holm’s return to the boxing ring. The main card, available on DAZN Pay-Per-View for $59.99, begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Holm, a former WBC, IBA, and WBF boxing titleholder, faces undefeated Yolanda Vega in a 10-round lightweight bout, marking her first boxing match in over 12 years. Known as “The Preacher’s Daughter,” Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) last competed in boxing in 2013, defeating Mary McGee. Her return adds significant star power to the prelims, drawing attention from both boxing and MMA fans. Vega (10-0, 4 KOs), an emerging talent from Mexico, poses a formidable challenge for the 43-year-old veteran.

The prelims also feature exciting matchups like Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu (welterweight), Joshua Edwards vs. Dominic Hardy (heavyweight), and Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina (super bantamweight), showcasing rising stars in the sport. The free YouTube stream ensures global access to these bouts, building anticipation for the main card, which includes Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) facing former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) and a cruiserweight title fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos.

Holm’s return underscores the event’s appeal, blending celebrity boxing with high-level competition. Fans can catch the action live on YouTube before transitioning to DAZN for the main event, promising an unforgettable night of fights.

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing event on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, has the following schedule:

Free Prelims: Start at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and are available to stream on YouTube via DAZN, MVP, and Golden Boy channels.

Main Card: Begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) and is available on DAZN Pay-Per-View for $59.99 in the U.S. The main event ring walks are expected around 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT).

