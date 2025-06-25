Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Open Workout Livestream on June 25

Anaheim, CA – Fight fans, mark your calendars! On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight week kicks off with an electrifying open workout livestream at the House of Blues in Anaheim’s STC GardenWalk, just steps from the Honda Center.

This event, streaming live on DAZN’s YouTube channel, offers a front-row glimpse into the preparations of two polarizing figures in boxing as they gear up for their cruiserweight clash on June 28.

Jake Paul, the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer with an 11-1 record (7 KOs), continues his audacious quest toward a world championship. Fresh off a unanimous decision victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson in November 2024, Paul aims to prove his mettle against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). The open workout will showcase Paul’s unorthodox style and relentless energy, as he promises to “embarrass” his opponent and cement his place in the sport.

Chavez Jr., the 39-year-old son of Mexican boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., brings a wealth of experience with 61 professional bouts since 2003. Despite a career marked by highs and lows, including a loss to Anderson Silva in 2021, Chavez Jr. is rejuvenated and determined to derail Paul’s ascent. “I’m disciplined, focused, and I want to end Jake Paul’s career,” Chavez Jr. declared on The Ariel Helwani Show. Fans can expect to see his veteran savvy on display during the livestream.

The open workout isn’t just about the main event. The stacked undercard, including unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defending his WBA and WBO titles against Yuniel Dorticos, will also feature. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, returning to boxing for the first time since 2013, will face Yolanda Vega, adding star power to the event. Other bouts include Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer and Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez, ensuring a dynamic showcase of talent.

Streaming live on DAZN, the June 25 open workout is free to watch, setting the stage for the $59.99 pay-per-view main event. Fans can expect intense face-offs, trash talk, and a preview of the high-stakes drama to come.

Don’t miss this chance to see Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fine-tune their skills and exchange verbal jabs. Tune into DAZN on June 25 at 4 p.m. ET/PT for a thrilling start to fight week, live from Anaheim’s House of Blues.

The Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight takes place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 and will broadcast live on DAZN.

