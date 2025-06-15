Watch Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos IBF Championship Fight Live from New York

Undefeated IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) prepares to defend his title against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. (22-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This electrifying main event, broadcast and live streams on DAZN, promises a competitive showdown between two fighters with everything to prove in the stacked 140-pound division.

Hitchins, the 27-year-old Brooklyn native, has emerged as a polished technician with a chip on his shoulder. Known for his slick footwork, pinpoint jab, and 74-inch reach, he’s ready to cement his status as a breakout star. “I’m not just here to win—I’m here to dominate,” Hitchins declared at the press conference, where tensions flared. His taunt, waving a fistful of cash at Kambosos and challenging him to bet on the fight, set the stage for a heated battle. Hitchins aims to silence critics who question his power and prove he’s ready for the division’s elite, like Devin Haney or Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos, the 31-year-old Australian warrior, is no stranger to Madison Square Garden’s bright lights. His stunning 2021 upset over Lopez in the same venue earned him lightweight glory, and he’s hungry to reclaim a world title at 140 pounds.

Known for his relentless pressure and iron will, Kambosos promises “guerrilla warfare” to dethrone Hitchins. “I’ve been here before, and I’ll do it again,” Kambosos vowed, unfazed by Hitchins’ mind games. With a chip on his shoulder after losses to Haney, Kambosos sees this as his path back to the top.

The 12-round clash pits Hitchins’ precision against Kambosos’ heart, with oddsmakers favoring the champion at -1200 but expecting a gritty fight. The undercard bolsters the excitement, featuring an IBF lightweight title eliminator between Andy Cruz and Hironori Mishiro, setting up a potential clash with champion Raymond Muratalla.

How to Watch: The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. A DAZN subscription is required, with plans starting at $19.99/month (12-month contract), $24.99/month (month-to-month), or $224.99/year in the U.S. In Australia, the fight is also available on Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo Sports PPV for $49.95. Undercard action may stream on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Fans can expect a night of fireworks as Hitchins defends his home turf and Kambosos chases two-division glory. Tickets are selling fast, and DAZN subscriptions are a must for this unmissable event. Don’t miss the war that could redefine the super lightweight landscape!

