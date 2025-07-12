Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Free Live Fight Prelims Video

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, fight fans are in for a treat as the Ring III event takes center stage at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. Headlined by a thrilling super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz and co-featuring Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda, this boxing spectacle promises intense action. But before the main card kicks off on DAZN pay-per-view, fans can catch the preliminary fights for free, starting at 5 p.m. ET, streamed live via YouTube. Don’t miss this chance to witness rising stars and action-packed bouts at no cost!

The prelims set the stage for an unforgettable night, featuring a lineup of hungry fighters looking to make their mark. Expect explosive matchups like Reito Tsutsumi vs. Isiah Rodrigues in the super featherweight division and Mohammed Alakel vs. Placido Hoff in the lightweight class. These bouts are packed with talent, showcasing prospects who could be the future of boxing. The free stream offers fans a front-row seat to the raw energy and skill of these up-and-comers, making it a must-watch for any combat sports enthusiast.

The main event pits Brooklyn’s own Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) against Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator. Berlanga, coming off a first-round knockout win, aims to reassert himself as a top contender after a loss to Canelo Alvarez. Sheeraz, moving up to super middleweight, looks to capitalize on his controversial draw against Carlos Adames and prove he’s ready for the big stage. The prelims will build the excitement for the main clash, giving fans a taste of the intensity to come.

Streaming free on DAZN YouTube channel, the prelims are accessible to all, no subscription required. Simply tune in at 5 p.m. ET to catch every punch, jab, and knockout. This is the perfect opportunity to kick off your fight night with thrilling action and get hyped for the main card, which includes Shakur Stevenson defending his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda. Don’t miss out, grab your snacks, and enjoy the free live stream prelims for Berlanga vs. Sheeraz on July 12.

The main card takes place exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View at at 6:00 PM ET/PT on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for more information visit www.DAZN.com.

