Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda Live Stream Fight Prelims

New York City, NY – The Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, hosts a historic event this Saturday, July 12, 2025. For the first time, the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, typically home to the US Open, will trade tennis rackets for swinging fists in the Ring III card, headlined by Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and featuring Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda. The action-packed prelims will be available to stream live, setting the stage for a night of great boxing showdowns that you won’t want to miss.

In the main event, Brooklyn’s own Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) takes on Britain’s rising star Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator. This 12-round clash promises fireworks, with Berlanga looking to rebound from his loss to Canelo Álvarez and Sheeraz aiming to make a statement in his U.S. super middleweight debut. Berlanga, known for his relentless pressure and knockout power, faces a formidable challenge in Sheeraz, whose slick jab and distance boxing have earned him a reputation as a force in the division. With a potential shot at Canelo Álvarez on the line, this fight is a pivotal moment for both fighters’ careers.

The co-main event features a blockbuster lightweight title fight as WBC champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defends his belt against unbeaten Mexican contender William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs). Stevenson, a three-division world champion known for his slick footwork and defensive mastery, faces one of his toughest tests yet in Zepeda, whose high-volume punching and aggressive style could steal the show. This clash of styles—Stevenson’s precision versus Zepeda’s relentless output—has the potential to be the fight of the night.

Before the main card kicks off, fans can catch the action-packed prelims streaming live for free on Uncrowned, starting at 5:00 PM ET. These undercard bouts will set the tone for the evening, featuring rising stars and competitive matchups that promise to deliver early thrills. The main card, including Berlanga vs. Sheeraz and Stevenson vs. Zepeda, begins at 6:00 PM ET on DAZN pay-per-view, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:00 PM ET. For just $59.99, DAZN subscribers can access the full card, complete with exclusive play-by-play and highlights.

This Ring III card is more than just a boxing event—it’s a historic moment at a iconic venue, blending local pride with international flair. Berlanga, a Puerto Rican star with a celebrity following, including rapper Fat Joe, will look to electrify his hometown crowd. Meanwhile, Sheeraz aims to spoil the party and cement his status as a global contender. In the co-main event, Stevenson’s technical brilliance meets Zepeda’s unrelenting pressure, promising a clash that could redefine the lightweight division.

Adding to the excitement, the undercard features additional high-profile bouts, including Alberto Puello vs. Subriel Matías for the junior welterweight title, ensuring a night of non-stop action. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or a casual viewer, this card offers something for everyone, from explosive knockouts to tactical masterclasses.

How to Watch

Prelims: Stream free on DAZN and Golden Boy YouTube Channels starting at 5:00 PM ET/PT.

Main Card: Available on DAZN pay-per-view for $59.99, starting at 6:00 PM ET.

With a stacked card, a historic venue, and the potential for career-defining moments, Ring III is a must-watch for combat sports fans. Will Berlanga reclaim his spot among the elite? Can Sheeraz pull off the upset? Will Stevenson’s skill outshine Zepeda’s aggression? Tune in to the live stream this Saturday to find out.

For more details and to purchase the pay-per-view, visit DAZN.com or follow @DAZNBoxing and @ringmagazine on X for the latest updates.

