Gloves Off: Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Episode 1 Full Video

In the gripping premiere of Gloves Off: Pacquiao vs. Barrios streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting July 3, 2025, episode one dives into the anticipated comeback of boxing Filipino boxing legend and Hall of Famer Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao as he prepares to challenge WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario Barrios.

This all-access docuseries offers an intimate look at the training camps, personal lives, and mindsets of these two fighters ahead of their 12-round title clash on July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Amazon PRIME Video Pay-Per-View.

At 46, the newly inducted Hall of Famer Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) reflects on his storied career and his drive to prove he can still compete at the elite level, stating, “It’s not about proving anything to others. It’s about proving to myself that I can still do this at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), brimming with confidence, aims to solidify his reign as champion, acknowledging Pacquiao’s legacy while asserting, “He’s a legend, no doubt, but this is my moment.” The episode captures the contrast between Pacquiao’s veteran grit and Barrios’ youthful ambition, setting the stage for a generational showdown.

Pacquiao trains at the legendary Wild Card boxing gym in Hollywood, California under the watchful eye of long time trainer Freddie Roach. Barrios is under trainer Bob Santos and trains in the hot Las Vegas desert sun.

Get ready for an epic showdown as boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao returns from retirement to challenge WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas! At 46, Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) aims to defy age and make history, while the 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his title in a clash of experience versus youth. The action-packed PBC Pay-Per-View event kicks off at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, with main event ringwalks around 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT. Catch every punch live on Prime Video PPV or PPV.com for $79.99. Don’t miss this historic battle.

