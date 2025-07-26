How to Watch Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Live Stream Online: Your Ultimate Guide

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, boxing fans are in for a thrilling showdown as Claressa Shields, the self-proclaimed “G.W.O.A.T.” (Greatest Woman of All Time), defends her undisputed women’s heavyweight world championship titles against New Zealand’s Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This bout pits Shields’ undefeated record (16-0, 3 KOs) against Daniels’ grit and determination (11-2-2, 1 KO), with the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight belts on the line. If you’re eager to catch this historic fight live online, here’s everything you need to know about streaming options, start times, costs, and more.

Where to Watch the Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Live Stream

The Shields vs. Daniels fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN, the global leader in combat sports streaming. DAZN offers a seamless way to watch the entire fight card, including the main event and undercard bouts, from the comfort of your home or on the go. No pay-per-view (PPV) fees are required for this event—just a standard DAZN subscription will grant you access to the live stream.

DAZN Subscription Options

DAZN provides flexible subscription plans to suit your needs, and they’re currently running a flash sale through July 28, 2025, making it an ideal time to sign up. Here are the pricing details for viewers in the United States:

Monthly Subscription (12-month contract): $13.99/month (regularly $19.99/month).

Annual Subscription (paid upfront): $157.49/year (regularly $224.99/year), equivalent to about $13.12/month.

Month-to-Month Subscription: $29.99/month, offering flexibility without a long-term commitment.

For international viewers, pricing varies by region. In Australia, for example, a monthly subscription costs $14.99 AUD, while an annual upfront subscription is $149.99 AUD. In the UK, the fight card is available for £14.99 as part of a monthly plan. Check DAZN’s official website (www.dazn.com) (www.dazn.com) for pricing in your country.

To watch, simply sign up for a DAZN account, download the DAZN app on your preferred device (smartphone, tablet, smart TV, gaming console, or streaming device like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or Apple TV), or stream directly through a web browser. DAZN’s user-friendly platform ensures high-quality streaming, and subscribers also gain access to over 150 fights a year, plus additional sports content like women’s soccer and pool.

Using a VPN for International Access

If you’re traveling or located in a region where DAZN isn’t available, a virtual private network (VPN) can help you access the stream by connecting to a server in a supported country like the US, UK, or Canada. Popular VPN services like ExpressVPN ($13/month with a free trial) are recommended for reliable streaming. However, be sure to review DAZN’s terms of service, as some platforms may restrict VPN usage for region-specific content. Always ensure your VPN is set up securely and complies with local laws.

Fight Schedule and Start Times

The Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels fight card kicks off at different times depending on your time zone, with the main event ring walks expected later in the evening. Here’s a breakdown of the start times:

United States (Eastern Time): Card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET; main event ring walks around 10:00 p.m. ET.

United States (Pacific Time): Card begins at 3:00 p.m. PT; main event ring walks around 7:00 p.m. PT.

United Kingdom (British Summer Time): Card begins at 1:00 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 27); main event ring walks around 3:00 a.m. BST.

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time): Card begins at 10:00 a.m. AEST (Sunday, July 27); main event ring walks around 1:00 p.m. AEST.

Note that the main event start time is approximate and depends on the duration of the undercard fights. Tune in early to catch the full card, which features exciting bouts like Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz and Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

Full Fight Card

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Heavyweight, for the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO undisputed titles.

Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz: Middleweight.

Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau: Super lightweight, for the WBA interim title.

Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa: Featherweight, WBC title eliminator.

Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms: Heavyweight.

Leon Lawson III vs. Ryan Wilczak: Middleweight.

Da’Velle Smith vs. Martez McGregor: Super middleweight.

Cameran Pankey vs. Dominique Griffin: Featherweight.

Like this: Like Loading...