How to Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Live Prelims for Free: Prime Fight Card, Streaming Details

On July 19, 2025, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao returns to the ring to challenge WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the main event is a must-watch pay-per-view (PPV) spectacle, the prelims offer an action-packed lineup that you can stream for free. Here’s everything you need to know about the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios prelims, including how to watch them for free, the fight card, and why these undercard bouts are not to be missed.

The prelims for the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card are set to stream live on Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost for Prime members, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Unlike the main card, which requires a PPV purchase of $79.95, the preliminary fights are accessible to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription or a free trial account. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch the prelims without spending a dime. Simply download the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, or streaming device (such as Fire TV, Roku, or Apple TV), or watch via a web browser.

To find the prelims, navigate to the “Live and Upcoming Events” section on the Prime Video homepage or search for “Pacquiao vs. Barrios Prelims.” The stream is available on over 650 connected devices, ensuring you can watch from virtually anywhere.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Prelims Fight Card

The prelims feature three exciting bouts that showcase a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, setting the stage for the main event. Here’s the lineup:

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castañeda (Featherweight)

Former longtime featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. makes his return to the ring to face Hugo Castañeda. Russell, known for his lightning-fast hands and technical prowess, aims to reassert himself as a contender in the division. This bout promises high-speed action and could steal the show early.

David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda (Super Bantamweight)

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect David Picasso takes on Japanese contender Kyonosuke Kameda in a clash that could elevate the winner into title contention. Expect technical boxing and relentless pressure from both fighters in this 10-round bout.

Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar (Super Featherweight)

Filipino power-puncher and former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo battles Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super featherweight attraction. Magsayo’s explosive style and knockout power make this a can’t-miss fight for fans of action-packed boxing.

These prelims are designed to warm up the crowd for the main card, which includes the Pacquiao vs. Barrios title fight, a rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for the WBC Super Welterweight title, and other bouts.

LIVE Stream: Pacquiao vs. Barrios Prelims



Gary Russell Jr.’s return is a chance to see a former champion shake off ring rust, while David Picasso and Mark Magsayo represent the next generation of boxing talent. These fights are free for Amazon Prime members and on YouTube, making them an accessible way to enjoy high-quality boxing without the PPV price tag. Plus, the prelims often deliver unexpected knockouts or upsets that set the tone for the main event.

For fans in the Philippines, the prelims will air early in the morning on July 20, 2025 (Manila time), and can be accessed via the Prime Video app or Prime sports and Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channels. Check with local broadcasters for specific details.

