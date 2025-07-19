How to Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios WBC Championship Fight Live Online

The WBC welterweight title clash between hall of fame boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios takes place Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s everything fans need to know to watch the fight live online.

The main card officially begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), with early undercard fights starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The ring walks for the Pacquiao vs. Barrios main event are expected around 11:00 p.m. ET, though this could shift depending on the pace of earlier bouts. For viewers outside the U.S., check local listings for equivalent broadcast times.

How to Watch Online

This event is a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view exclusive, available for streaming through Amazon Prime Video (as a PBC on Prime Video PPV) and PPV.com. Coverage starts with the undercard at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET. Purchasing the PPV gives you access to the entire card, including the headline bout and high-profile co-main events like Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu for the super welterweight title.

Step-by-Step Streaming Guide

Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video (if you don’t have an account already).

Purchase the Fight: Search for “PBC on Prime Video” or “Pacquiao vs. Barrios” to buy the pay-per-view. The cost is $79.95.

Device Compatibility: Watch on smart TVs, computers, tablets, or mobile devices via the Prime Video app.

If You Prefer PPV.com: Go directly to PPV.com, sign up, and follow the instructions to buy and stream the event.

In-Person Option: Tickets are available for fans wishing to attend live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

International Viewers

The fight’s global appeal means multiple broadcasters may pick up rights in various countries. Check local sports networks or streaming platforms for availability if you are outside the United States.

Manny Pacquiao, 46, is returning from a nearly four-year retirement to challenge for a world title once again, aiming to add to his legacy as the sport’s only eight-division champion. Mario Barrios, 34, defends his WBC welterweight crown for the third time, having earned the interim belt in 2023 and defended it against top contenders. The age gap, experience, and contrasting styles promise a compelling matchup.

In addition to the main event, the undercard features multiple championship and contender bouts, including Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu and Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro, making this a stacked night of boxing.

To catch Manny Pacquiao’s return and Mario Barrios’ title defense live, purchase the PBC on Prime Video PPV for $79.95 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET. Whether you’re streaming on Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, or watching internationally, this is a can’t-miss event for boxing fans worldwide.

