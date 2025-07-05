Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank Fight Prelims to Live Stream Free on YouTube

Manchester, England – Boxing fans worldwide are gearing up for a fun night of boxing action as the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank welterweight clash takes center stage at the AO Arena on Saturday, July 5, 2025. While the main event will air exclusively on DAZN, the prelims featuring Skye Nicolson vs Carla Camila Campos is set to stream live and free on Matchroom Boxing and DAZN’s YouTube channels, offering fans a chance to catch rising stars and thrilling undercard action at no cost.

The prelims, kicking off at 5:00 PM BST (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT), will feature a stacked lineup of bouts showcasing emerging talent and seasoned fighters. Among the highlights is William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) facing Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) in a super welterweight showdown. Crolla, a Manchester native, aims to electrify his hometown crowd with his knockout prowess. Another key matchup sees Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) returning to the ring against Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs) at super bantamweight, promising a clash of styles. Additionally, Alfie Middlemiss (3-0) takes on Mohammed Wako (1-5) in a featherweight bout, rounding out a diverse undercard.

The YouTube livestream, accessible via DAZN and Matchroom Boxing, ensures global reach for fans unable to subscribe to DAZN. This move reflects Matchroom Boxing’s strategy to broaden viewership, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the main event. The prelims broadcast starts at 5:00 PM BST, setting the stage for the main card on DAZN at 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET), with Catterall and Eubank expected to make their ring walks around 10:30 PM BST.

Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs), a Chorley southpaw, is looking to rebound from a controversial loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February 2025, which cost him a shot at the WBO interim super lightweight title. Now moving up to welterweight, he faces the undefeated Harlem Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs), nephew of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. Eubank, riding momentum from stoppage wins over Timo Schwarzkopf and Tyrone McKenna, aims to prove he’s more than a famous surname.

With Chris Eubank Sr. expected ringside, the prelims promise to build anticipation for a main event that could redefine both fighters’ careers. Don’t miss the free YouTube livestream to catch the early action before the welterweight showdown unfolds.

