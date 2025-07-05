Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Free Fight Prelims Livestream Heats Up AO Arena

Manchester, UK – July 4, 2025 – Boxing fans are in for a treat as the all British welterweight clash between Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank takes center stage at the AO Arena this Saturday, July 5. Before the main event, fight enthusiasts can tune into a free Before The Bell livestream of the preliminary bouts on YouTube, starting at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT, setting the stage for an electrifying night of boxing action. The main card, broadcast live on DAZN from 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT), promises to deliver a thrilling domestic showdown.

Jack “El Gato” Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs), a seasoned southpaw from Chorley, England, steps into the ring looking to rebound from a split decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February, which cost him a shot at the WBO interim super lightweight title. Now moving up to the 147-pound welterweight division, Catterall aims to leverage his experience against top-tier opponents like Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jorge Linares to reassert his path toward a world title.

Facing him is the undefeated Harlem Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) from Brighton, England, nephew of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. and cousin to Chris Eubank Jr. The 31-year-old is stepping up to the biggest challenge of his career, coming off a 10th-round TKO victory over Tyrone McKenna in March. Eubank is eager to prove his family name carries weight in the ring, with ambitions of catapulting himself into world title contention.

Both fighters weighed in at 146.5 pounds, with tensions running high during a fiery face-off, hinting at the intensity to come. The bout, contested for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles, is expected to be a tactical battle, with Catterall favored at -340 and Eubank as the underdog at +240, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The free prelims, available on YouTube, offer fans a chance to catch rising stars and compelling matchups before the main card kicks off. While the full undercard lineup hasn’t been detailed in all sources, notable fights include Manchester’s own William Crolla (8-0) facing Fraser Wilkinson (11-2) and former England Boxing National Amateur Champion Pat Brown (2-0) taking on Lewis Oakford (6-2). These bouts promise to showcase local talent and set the tone for the evening.

The prelims are a perfect appetizer for fans, providing a glimpse of the next generation of boxing talent. With Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing promoting the event, the production quality and matchmaking ensure a high-energy start to the night.

For Catterall, this fight is a critical step to reclaim momentum after his recent setback. A victory could position him for another title shot at either 140 or 147 pounds. Eubank, meanwhile, sees this as his moment to break through, with a potential future clash against Conor Benn looming if he can upset the odds. Promoters and analysts alike are buzzing about the stakes, with Eubank’s promoter Kalle Sauerland emphasizing that the pressure is on Catterall to deliver.

Experts predict a technical battle, with Catterall’s counterpunching style likely to test Eubank’s more measured approach. Boxing legend Barry McGuigan noted that Eubank’s cautious style could be his downfall against Catterall’s experience, predicting a decision win for “El Gato.” Others, like Harlem himself, are confident in a knockout, promising to bring “fireworks” to the AO Arena.

The prelims are free to stream on YouTube starting at 12:00 PM ET, making it accessible for global fans to catch the early action. The main card, including Catterall vs. Eubank, will be broadcast live on DAZN, with subscriptions available at £9.99 for a 12-month contract, £19.99 month-to-month, or £99.99 annually in the UK. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 10:30 PM BST (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT), depending on the undercard’s duration.

With a raucous Manchester crowd expected to rally behind Catterall, and the Eubank family legacy adding intrigue, this welterweight showdown is more than just a fight—it’s a defining moment for both men. The free prelims livestream offers fans a front-row seat to the rising stars, while the main event promises a clash of skill, heart, and ambition. Don’t miss the action as Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank look to cement their legacies on July 5 at the AO Arena.

