Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream from MSG

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in women’s boxing history as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano gear up for their trilogy bout on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of this historic clash, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix will host a final press conference on Wednesday, July 9, at 6:00 PM ET, streaming live globally on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s YouTube Channel. The event, held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, promises to deliver fiery exchanges and insights into the mindset of both fighters as they prepare for their third meeting.

The press conference, hosted by renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, will feature main event stars Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), the undisputed super lightweight champion from Ireland, and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), the unified featherweight world champion from Puerto Rico. The event will also include appearances from co-main event fighters Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda, as well as other undercard competitors, making it a must-watch for boxing fans.

Taylor and Serrano’s rivalry has already produced two unforgettable battles. Their first encounter in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden, the first women’s fight to headline the iconic venue, ended with Taylor winning by split decision. The rematch in November 2024, part of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card, saw Taylor retain her titles via a controversial unanimous decision, with Serrano battling through a severe cut caused by a head clash. The third fight, contested at super lightweight for Taylor’s undisputed championship, is expected to settle the score in what has become one of boxing’s greatest rivalries.

“This is another legacy-building fight for both of us,” Taylor said at a previous press event. “I’m 2-0 here, and I plan to win again.” Serrano, determined to avenge her losses, countered, “This is called unfinished business for a reason. Come July 11th, I will finish that business and become victorious.”

The press conference is part of a groundbreaking fight week schedule that includes open workouts on July 8 at The Oculus World Trade Center, featuring two sanctioned professional bouts, and a historic weigh-in on July 10, which will be the first combat sports weigh-in streamed live on Netflix. All fight week events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, amplifying the excitement surrounding this all-women’s boxing card, a first for Madison Square Garden.

The July 11 card, streaming live on Netflix starting at 8:00 PM ET, features six title fights, including Baumgardner vs. Miranda for the undisputed super featherweight title, Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green for super middleweight title unification, and Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado for super bantamweight title unification. With 21 world titles across five championship bouts, the event is billed as the most decorated night in boxing history.

MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is a defining moment for women’s boxing, and we’ve built one of the most iconic fight weeks in history to match it.” They highlighted the inclusion of three-minute rounds for the open workout bouts, aligning with men’s boxing rules to push for equality in the sport.

Fans can tune into the live stream of the press conference on July 9 at 6:00 PM ET via MVP’s YouTube Channel or Netflix’s YouTube Channel.

The event promises to capture the intensity and drama of this historic trilogy, setting the tone for what is expected to be an explosive night of boxing on July 11.For more details on the fight card and streaming information, visit Netflix.com or Ticketmaster.com for tickets.

