Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III Free Live Fight Prelims Video

The highly anticipated trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is set to culminate tonight at Madison Square Garden, with fans worldwide able to catch the excitement early as the free fight prelims are streamed live on YouTube. This move underscores the event’s ambition to reach a global audience and further elevate women’s boxing on one of its grandest stages.

The card, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, features a stacked lineup of female fighters, with 16 women competing for not only victory but also a $250,000 performance bonus, as announced during the final press conference. The bonus will be awarded to the fighter who delivers the most impressive performance on the undercard, with the decision made by a panel including Jake Paul and women’s boxing legend Laila Ali.

During the final press conference, both Taylor and Serrano expressed their excitement and determination. Taylor, who leads the rivalry 2-0, emphasized the historic nature of the event, stating, “To be headlining such a huge card, to be headlining an all-female card is an absolute privilege. These are the kind of nights I dreamed of as a kid”. Serrano, aiming to become undisputed in a second weight class, highlighted the significance for her and Puerto Rico, saying, “To become a two-division [undisputed champion] will be even better. But my biggest accomplishment is being a seven-division world champion”.

The prelims on YouTube not only provide fans with free access to high-level women’s boxing but also serve as a showcase for the depth of talent on the card, with each fighter vying to “steal the show” before the main event. The main event, available on Netflix, is expected to draw massive attention as Taylor and Serrano close out one of boxing’s most celebrated trilogies.

Taylor vs. Serrano III Prelim Card

Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado

Tammara Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa

Fans are encouraged to tune in early to witness the rising stars of women’s boxing and experience the electric atmosphere building toward Taylor vs. Serrano III, a bout already being hailed as the “final chapter of an all-time great sporting rivalry.”

You can watch the free fight prelims live stream on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel or Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5:00 PM ET/PT on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The main card, including the Taylor-Serrano trilogy fight, will stream exclusively on Netflix at 8:00 PM ET/PT, with no additional pay-per-view fees required for subscribers

