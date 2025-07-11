Livestream: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Free Fight Prelims Netflix

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare to clash for the third time this Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden. Before the main event, fans worldwide can tune into the free fight prelims, which promise an electrifying start to a night filled with high-stakes women’s boxing. The prelims, streaming live on Most Valuable Promotions’ and Netflix’s YouTube channels, will begin at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, setting the tone for the historic trilogy bout.

The prelims are part of an all-women’s fight card, a groundbreaking showcase that includes four unified title fights alongside the main event for Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight championship. This card, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), aims to make history by potentially setting a Guinness World Record for the most world championship belts contested on a single card. The prelims feature a lineup of rising stars and seasoned contenders, offering fans a chance to witness the depth of talent in women’s boxing before the main broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET on Netflix.

Among the standout fights expected to feature in the prelims or early main card are:

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado (122-pound title fight): England’s undefeated Ellie Scotney (10-0) takes on Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs), the WBC super bantamweight champion since 2019. Mercado, who previously faced Serrano in 2021, is riding a six-fight win streak and aims to defend her title against the rising Scotney.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Cherneka Johnson: Australia’s Cherneka Johnson steps in as a late replacement to face Chantelle Cameron (20-1), a former undisputed super lightweight champion. Cameron, who has split results against Taylor in previous bouts, looks to make a statement in this high-profile matchup.

Fans can catch the free prelims on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel and Netflix’s Tudum website starting at 5:00 PM ET. The main card, including the Taylor-Serrano trilogy fight, will stream exclusively on Netflix at 8:00 PM ET, with no additional pay-per-view fees required for subscribers. For viewers in the UK and Ireland, a TV license may be required to watch legally, with potential fines of up to £1,000 for non-compliance. Main event ringwalks are expected around 3:30 AM Irish time.

Watch the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 main card broadcast following the prelims Friday, July 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Netflix

