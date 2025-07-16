Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Final PBC on Prime Video Press Conference Livestream

Don’t Miss the Explosive Build-Up to Fight Night! Get ready for a a generational showdown as boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao makes his highly anticipated return to the ring to challenge WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Before the fists fly, the stage is set for the final press conference, and you can catch every moment LIVE via the official Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.

The final press conference, scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, is your chance to witness the intensity and excitement as two warriors—Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, and Mario Barrios, the hard-hitting reigning WBC welterweight king—go face-to-face for the last time before their epic battle. This isn’t just a press conference; it’s a glimpse into the heart and mindset of two fighters ready to leave it all in the ring.

Pacquiao, at 46, is defying the odds, returning after nearly four years away to chase history as the oldest welterweight champion ever. With a record of 62-8-2 (39 KOs), the Filipino icon is no stranger to making the impossible possible. Meanwhile, Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), at 30, is in his prime, ready to defend his title and cement his legacy against a living legend. The press conference will showcase their confidence, determination, and the mutual respect—or lack thereof—that will set the tone for fight night.

What to Expect at the Press ConferenceExpect fireworks as Pacquiao and Barrios trade words, share their game plans, and size each other up in front of a global audience. The press conference will be packed with intense staredowns, bold predictions, and insights from both fighters, their teams, and promoters. Pacquiao, known for his humility and ferocity, has already hinted at his burning desire to “entertain the fans” and prove he’s still got it. Barrios, on the other hand, has promised that “all respect goes out the window” once the bell rings, signaling his intent to dominate.

This event isn’t just about the main event fighters. The press conference will also feature stars from the stacked undercard, including WBC Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu, who face off in a highly anticipated rematch, plus Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on Angel Fierro in another explosive rematch. With so much talent on display, the press conference will be a boxing fan’s dream, offering a preview of the action-packed night to come.

The final press conference will be streamed LIVE on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at a time to be announced (typically in the early afternoon Pacific Time, so stay tuned for updates). Fans can watch for FREE on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, PBC’s official website, and other partnered platforms. To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, sign up for free alerts at premierboxingchampions.com to get notifications about the exact start time and streaming details. Whether you’re watching on your phone, tablet, or TV, this is your chance to feel the pulse of one of boxing’s biggest moments of 2025.

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios final press conference is more than just a promotional event—it’s the spark that ignites the hype for a fight that could redefine legacies. For Pacquiao, it’s a chance to show the world he’s still the “Pacman” who dominated eight weight divisions. For Barrios, it’s an opportunity to prove he’s more than a champion—he’s a star ready to take down a legend. The verbal jabs, the intensity, and the raw emotion will give fans a taste of the drama awaiting on July 19.

Plus, with the fight being broadcast as a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video, the press conference is your chance to get a sneak peek at the spectacle. Available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and PPV.com for $79.99, the fight card promises non-stop action, and the press conference will set the stage for what’s to come.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 19, 2025, and tune into the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios live on Amazon PBC on PRIME Video Pay-Per-View. This is your chance to witness something epic, when Pacquiao and Barrios collide in a clash that could etch their names in boxing history.

Visit premierboxingchampions.com for more details, and don’t miss a moment of this unforgettable journey between two warriors ready to leave it all in the ring.

