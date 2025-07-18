Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Weigh-In Live Stream: Don’t Miss It on Friday!

Las Vegas, NV – July 17, 2025 – The legendary Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao prepares to face off against WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in a historic championship bout. Before the fists fly on Saturday, July 19, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, fans can catch all the pre-fight intensity at the official weigh-in, streaming live on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM BST (4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT). The weigh-in will be available on Amazon Prime Video and the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) official YouTube channel, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of boxing.

The weigh-in ceremony, taking place at the iconic MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, will include special guest comedian Jo Koy, and not only the main event stars but also the full fight card, including the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. Expect drama, face-offs, and the first glimpse of how Pacquiao, the 46-year-old boxing icon, stacks up against the 30-year-old reigning champion Barrios. This is a must-watch moment for fans eager to see if Pacquiao’s legendary speed and power still hold up after a four-year hiatus from professional boxing.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, is making a bold return to the ring, aiming to break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion ever, a title he earned at age 40 with a victory over Keith Thurman in 2019. With a record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws (39 KOs), the Filipino superstar is no stranger to defying the odds. His last professional fight in August 2021 ended in a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, but Pacquiao insists he’s in top form, training rigorously at his personal facility in the Philippines. “I’m back, and I’m excited to give the fans a great fight,” Pacquiao said in a recent press conference. “I know I have to go the extra mile to win this fight. That’s the goal.”

Barrios, with a record of 29 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw (18 KOs), is ready to defend his WBC welterweight title, which he secured as the full champion in June 2024 after holding the interim belt. The 30-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, brings a 6.5-inch height advantage and a 4-inch reach advantage over Pacquiao, promising a clash of youth versus experience. “All respect for Manny goes out the window once the bell rings,” Barrios declared, signaling his intent to hold nothing back against the living legend.

The weigh-in is more than just a formality—it’s a chance to see the fighters’ physical conditions and mental focus as they step on the scale. Will Pacquiao’s battle-hardened frame still carry the explosive energy that made him a global icon? Can Barrios, coming off a split decision draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024, prove he’s in peak form to fend off the challenger? The tension will be palpable as these questions loom large.

Fans can tune into the live stream on Amazon Prime Video or the PBC YouTube channel for free, making it accessible to boxing enthusiasts worldwide. The weigh-in will also set the stage for the stacked PBC pay-per-view card, priced at $79.99 in the U.S., which includes bouts like Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro, Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez, and Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda. Coverage begins at 7:00 PM CT on July 19, with preliminary bouts streaming free on Prime Video at 4:30 PM CT.

Social media is already abuzz, with posts on X hyping the event as a “casual’s wet dream” and a chance for Pacquiao to make history once again. Some fans question whether the 46-year-old can still compete at the elite level, while others believe “you can never truly count out Manny Pacquiao.” The weigh-in will offer the first clues to how this clash of generations will unfold.Don’t miss the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios weigh-in live stream on July 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM BST. It’s the perfect appetizer for what promises to be a blockbuster fight night.

