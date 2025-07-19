Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar Fight Live Stream on Prime Video

On July 19, 2025, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosts a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view headlined by Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios. Kicking off the free prelims, streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and PBC’s YouTube channel at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT, is a 10-round super featherweight clash between former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) and Mexico’s Jorge “Kan” Mata Cuellar (21-2-2, 13 KOs). This Philippines vs. Mexico showdown promises explosive action, with both fighters vying for a shot at the 130-pound division’s elite.

At 30, Magsayo, ranked No. 2 by the WBC and No. 3 by the WBO, is a Filipino powerhouse with a 67% knockout rate. After winning the WBC featherweight title against Gary Russell Jr. in 2022, he lost it to Rey Vargas and dropped a decision to Brandon Figueroa in 2023. Since moving to super featherweight, Magsayo has won three straight, including a second-round KO of Bryan Mercado in December 2024. Training alongside Pacquiao under Marvin Somodio, Magsayo’s aggressive style, driven by a punishing jab and devastating right hands, makes him a formidable threat. A win could secure a WBC final eliminator, edging him closer to a title shot against O’Shaquie Foster or Emanuel Navarrete.

The 24-year-old Mata Cuellar, ranked No. 8 by the WBO, enters on a five-fight win streak, boasting a 62% KO rate. Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, he’s untested internationally but brings youthful hunger and resilience. His losses in 2019 and 2021 were early setbacks, but recent victories, like a unanimous decision over Antonio Tostado Garcia, show growth. Mata Cuellar’s counterpunching and durability will be tested against Magsayo’s pressure, but a strong performance could vault him into contention.

Magsayo will likely press forward, using his jab and body shots to break down Mata Cuellar, who may counter with sharp combinations. Magsayo’s experience against top-tier foes gives him an edge, but Mata Cuellar’s heart could make it competitive. The Las Vegas stage favors Magsayo’s big-fight savvy.

Prime Video subscribers (U.S.: $14.99/month; UK: £8.99/month) can stream the prelims for free, alongside PBC’s YouTube channel at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT on Saturday, July 19. Expect an exciting opener to a card featuring Gary Russell Jr. and Eumir Marcial.

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT), with ring walks for the main event expected around 11:00 PM ET (8:00 PM PT), though this may vary depending on the duration of undercard fights. The event is available on Prime Video pay-per-view for $79.95 in the U.S.

