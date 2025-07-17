Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones Features Till vs. Rockhold and Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

Manchester, England – Misfits Boxing announced the blockbuster lineup for Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones, scheduled for August 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Headlining the event is a bridgerweight title clash between former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. In the co-main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will make his professional boxing debut against social media sensation and Misfits Boxing veteran Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante for the interim middleweight title. The event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, promising a night of high-stakes crossover boxing action.

Darren Till, the 32-year-old Liverpool native nicknamed “The Gorilla,” has been on a tear since transitioning from MMA to boxing in 2023. Undefeated in his professional boxing career, Till has secured impressive victories under the Misfits Boxing banner, including a sixth-round TKO over Anthony Taylor in January 2025 and a unanimous decision win over fellow UFC veteran Darren Stewart in May at Misfits Boxing 21. Known for his aggressive striking and relentless pressure, Till is no stranger to big fights, having challenged for the UFC welterweight title in 2018 against Tyron Woodley and holding notable MMA wins over Donald Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, and Kelvin Gastelum.

His opponent, Luke Rockhold, a 40-year-old former UFC middleweight champion, steps into the professional boxing ring for the first time. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2022 after a loss to Paulo Costa, Rockhold has explored other combat sports, suffering a second-round TKO defeat to Mike Perry in a 2023 bare-knuckle boxing bout with BKFC before rebounding with a highlight-reel knockout over Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45 in April 2024. The Santa Cruz, California native brings a wealth of experience and a versatile striking game, making this bridgerweight title fight (contested between 200-224 pounds) a must-watch showdown.“Darren Till takes on his biggest challenge yet in former UFC champion Luke Rockhold for the MFB Bridgerweight Championship,” Misfits Boxing announced via social media, setting the stage for a clash of styles and personalities.

In a surprising twist, Tony Ferguson, the 41-year-old former UFC interim lightweight champion known as “El Cucuy,” will make his professional boxing debut against one of Misfits Boxing’s most prominent stars, Salt Papi. Ferguson, a fan favorite for his unorthodox fighting style and relentless durability, parted ways with the UFC in August 2024 after a submission loss to Michael Chiesa, marking his eighth consecutive defeat. Despite the skid, Ferguson remains determined to reinvent himself in the boxing ring, having initially signed with the now-defunct Global Fight League for an MMA bout against Dillon Danis before pivoting to Misfits Boxing.

Salt Papi, a 31-year-old Filipino influencer-turned-boxer, has become a standout in the crossover boxing scene with a 5-2 record, including five knockouts. Known for his viral knockouts and surprising boxing fundamentals, Papi burst onto the scene with a 2023 knockout of MMA fighter Josh Brueckner and recently rebounded from back-to-back losses with three consecutive wins, including a knockout at Misfits Boxing 19 in November 2024. His charisma and counter-punching ability will face a stern test against Ferguson’s battle-tested experience.“Salt Papi makes his triumphant return against the UFC veteran and legend Tony Ferguson for the MFB Interim Title,” Misfits Boxing declared, hyping the matchup as a clash of crossover chaos and combat sports pedigree.

Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones marks a significant moment for the promotion, which has evolved from a niche influencer boxing platform into a legitimate stage for crossover combat sports. By pairing former UFC stars with established Misfits veterans, the event encapsulates the promotion’s ethos of blending traditional fighting talent with modern entertainment. The Till-Rockhold and Ferguson-Salt Papi bouts are emblematic of Misfits Boxing’s ability to create compelling narratives that transcend traditional combat sports boundaries.Fans have expressed mixed sentiments, with some excited about the matchups and others concerned for Ferguson, given his recent losing streak. “Fans are begging Tony Ferguson to change his mind on his Misfits Boxing debut,” noted a recent report, highlighting the polarized reactions to his boxing venture.

Misfits Boxing 22 will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on August 30, 2025, and will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view. The event marks Till’s first PPV headliner with Misfits Boxing, following his previous subscription-based bouts, and promises an electric atmosphere with a passionate UK crowd.As the combat sports world prepares for this unique blend of MMA pedigree and influencer boxing flair, all eyes will be on Manchester to see whether Till and Ferguson can continue their redemption arcs or if Rockhold and Salt Papi will steal the spotlight. One thing is certain: Misfits Boxing 22 is poised to deliver another great night of boxing action.

For more information on Misfits Boxing and to purchase the pay-per-view, visit DAZN.com.

