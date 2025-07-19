Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Free Prelims Livestream Details and Fight Preview

London, UK – July 18, 2025 – Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois prepare to clash in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium. Fans eager to catch the action can tune into free prelims livestreams before the main event, which is set to be a pay-per-view (PPV) spectacle on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know about the prelims livestream and the blockbuster fight card.

While the main event, featuring Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Daniel Dubois (c) for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles, is available exclusively on DAZN PPV for $59.99 in the US and £24.99 in the UK, boxing fans can enjoy the preliminary undercard fights for free. The prelims, which kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. BST), will be streamed live on select platforms, including DAZN’s YouTube channel and other official boxing streaming partners, subject to regional availability.

The prelims feature a lineup of exciting bouts, showcasing rising stars and seasoned contenders:

Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis – Junior Welterweights

Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores – Junior Welterweights

Fans can check DAZN’s official website or social media channels for exact streaming details and to confirm if the free prelims are available in their region. Note that a DAZN subscription ($19.99/month or $224.99/year in the US) is required to access the full fight card, including the PPV main event.

Additionally, talkSPORT is hosting a free live commentary and watch-along for the entire Usyk vs. Dubois 2 card, starting at 6:00 p.m. BST on Saturday. This can be accessed via their radio, app, website, YouTube channel, and smart TV platforms, offering fans an alternative way to follow the action.

The main event pits Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), the WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight champion, against Britain’s Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), the current IBF titleholder. Their first encounter in August 2023 ended with Usyk stopping Dubois in the ninth round, though the fight was marred by controversy over a fifth-round low blow call that gave Usyk nearly four minutes to recover. Dubois and his team have long argued the punch was legal, fueling their desire for redemption in this rematch.

Since their first fight, Usyk has solidified his status as one of boxing’s all-time greats, defeating Tyson Fury twice to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. However, he was stripped of the IBF title due to mandatory challenger rules, which Dubois claimed after stopping Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua in 2024. Dubois, now 27, has shown marked improvement, boasting a 95% knockout rate and a newfound confidence, declaring himself ready for a “demolition job” at Wembley.

Usyk, 38, remains the favorite with odds of -335, leveraging his elite footwork, defense, and experience against top-tier opponents like Fury and Joshua. Dubois, at +260, is banking on his power and home-crowd support to pull off the upset and become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Beyond the prelims, the undercard features high-stakes matchups that require a DAZN PPV subscription to watch:

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena – Heavyweights: Okolie, a former WBO cruiserweight champion, faces southpaw Lerena, who previously dropped Dubois three times in 2022.

Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson – Light Heavyweights: The undefeated Lapin takes on former British champion Edmondson.

Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres – Heavyweights: A clash of heavy-hitting prospects.

How to Watch the Main Event

The Usyk vs. Dubois 2 main card begins at 12:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. BST), with ring walks for the main event expected around 4:45 p.m. ET (9:45 p.m. BST). Fans can purchase the PPV through DAZN, which may offer a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, though the PPV fee still applies. For those traveling or facing regional restrictions, a VPN like NordVPN or Surfshark can help access the stream.

This rematch is more than a title unification bout; it’s a chance for Dubois to rewrite his narrative and for Usyk to cement his legacy as the greatest heavyweight of his generation. With over 90,000 fans expected at Wembley Stadium and millions watching worldwide, the stage is set for a historic night of boxing.

Don’t miss the free prelims livestream to kick off the action, and tune into DAZN PPV or talkSPORT’s watch-along for the full Usyk vs. Dubois 2 experience. For the latest updates, visit DAZN.com or follow @DAZNBoxing

and @talkSPORT on X.

Like this: Like Loading...