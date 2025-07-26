Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti Free Livestream Fight Prelims

Rising star Ryan Garner faces seasoned champion Reece Bellotti in a super featherweight clash this Saturday, July 26, at the Bournemouth International Centre. Fans worldwide can catch the excitement for free via the prelims livestream, as the undercard begins ahead of one of the British boxing summer’s marquee showdowns.

Garner (17-0, 8 KOs), 27, returns to Bournemouth riding a wave of momentum after capturing European and WBC International titles. Nicknamed “The Piranha,” the Southampton native is on the cusp of adding the coveted British and Commonwealth belts to his growing trophy cabinet. Garner’s most recent victories include dominant stoppages over Juan Jesus Antunez and a breakout win against previously unbeaten Spaniard Salvador Jimenez earlier this year. With top rankings from the WBC, WBO, and IBF, Garner is seen as one of the UK’s brightest world championship prospects.

Standing in his way is Reece Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs), a 34-year-old Watford veteran who currently holds both the British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles. Bellotti has engineered an impressive career resurgence, piecing together a six-fight winning streak since 2021, capturing the Commonwealth title against Aqib Fiaz and the British crown via unanimous decision over Liam Dillon. Bellotti has since solidified his reign with successful defenses against Levi Giles and Michael Gomez Jr., building a reputation as a relentless puncher with a formidable 75% knockout rate.

Saturday’s bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the winner potentially stepping into world title contention. Promoters and insiders expect a fierce, all-action contest: “This is the fight to make in the super featherweight division—a real cracker,” said promoter Frank Warren. The clash pits Garner’s youthful hunger and technical proficiency against Bellotti’s raw experience and fight-ending power.

The undercard and prelims, made freely available via livestream, promise additional drama with rising contenders like Aloys Youmbi, Ellis Zorro, Carl Fail, and Amir Abubaker also featured on the bill.

Fans can tune in to the free prelims livestream from 4:00 p.m. local time, with main event ringwalks anticipated around 8:30 p.m. UK time.

The Garner vs. Bellotti showdown is set to deliver all the ingredients of a classic British title night.

