Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu Rematch: How to Watch The Fight Live Stream Online

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will once again be the center of the boxing world as WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora puts his title on the line in a highly anticipated rematch against Australian star Tim Tszyu. The clash serves as the co-main event to Manny Pacquiao’s bout with Mario Barrios and promises fireworks following their unforgettable first encounter.

Their initial meeting in March 2024 has already entered boxing folklore for its sheer brutality and drama. Tszyu started strong, using his accuracy and boxing skills to take control early, but a severe cut from an accidental Fundora elbow just before the end of round two changed everything. Bleeding profusely, Tszyu pressed on valiantly, but Fundora used his exceptional reach and jab to snatch a split decision victory and the WBC crown.

The aftermath for both fighters was turbulent. Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) suffered a third-round stoppage loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev later in 2024 but rebounded with a dominant win over Joseph Spence. Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) showcased his credentials as champion by halting Chordale Booker in four rounds before opting to rematch Tszyu.

Physically, Fundora’s towering frame (6’5½” with an 80” reach) presents an enormous challenge for Tszyu, who gives up nearly a foot in height and nine inches in reach. Fundora’s southpaw stance and persistent jab are expected to be his primary weapons, aiming to keep Tszyu at bay and control the distance, as he did when Tszyu was compromised by the cut in their first fight.

Tszyu, now 30, has promised a “whole new story” this time, emphasizing sharper defensive movement and well-placed counters rather than the all-out aggression he exhibited last time. He references the blueprint set by Brian Mendoza—absorbing Fundora’s shots, waiting for openings, and striking with power. If Tszyu can consistently get inside Fundora’s jab, his chances for revenge and reclaiming the title increase significantly.

The Fundora vs Tszyu rematch is an official Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view (PPV) event broadcast globally, prominently on Amazon Prime Video PPV. Coverage starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the United States, and fans can purchase and stream the event directly through the Prime Video app on most major devices, including PC, Apple, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV, and Roku.

US Price: $79.95 on Prime Video PPV

UK Price: £14.99 on Prime Video PPV

Alternative: The fight is also available via PPV.com in some territories

Pre-fight coverage begins with PBC on Prime Video Prelims at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Beyond titles and pride, this bout could define the immediate future of the super welterweight division. For Fundora, a win cements his reign and reaffirms his unique, chaotic style. For Tszyu, it’s a chance for redemption and to reignite his pursuit of junior middleweight supremacy.

With animosity lingering from their brutal first encounter and both fighters having points to prove, expect another all-action war under the bright lights of Las Vegas.

