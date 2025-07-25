“Sugar” Shane Mosley vs. Matt Floyd: Fight Stream Details and How to Watch Live Online

“Sugar” Shane Mosley Returns to the Ring Against Matt Floyd, Victor Ortiz vs. Tony Giles in co-main event.

London, UK – July 24, 2025 – Boxing legend “Sugar” Shane Mosley is set to make a highly anticipated return to the ring tomorrow, July 25, 2025, facing off against Australia’s Matt “The Jedi” Floyd at the Indigo at The O2 in London. The former three-division world champion, now 53, aims to defy the odds and showcase his enduring skill against the younger cruiserweight contender in a bout that has sparked both excitement and concern among fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight and how to catch it online.

Shane Mosley, with a storied career spanning from 1993 to 2016, is no stranger to the spotlight. Boasting a record of 49-10-1 with 41 knockouts, Mosley has claimed world titles in lightweight, welterweight, and light middleweight divisions, defeating icons like Oscar De La Hoya, Antonio Margarito, and Fernando Vargas. His last professional fight was a loss to David Avanesyan in May 2016, and after a brief retirement and a stint in exhibition matches, Mosley is back for what he promises will be an “execution” of a performance.

His opponent, Matt Floyd, is a 15-2 (10 KOs) cruiserweight and the current UBO Cruiserweight World Champion. A former ANBF titleholder, gym owner, and youth mentor, Floyd brings ambition and power to the ring, looking to capitalize on this opportunity to face a boxing legend. Described as a real-life Rocky story, Floyd’s precision will be tested against Mosley’s experience and storied knockout prowess.

The event, billed as the “Hall of Fame Fight Night,” also features a co-main event with former world champion Victor Ortiz taking on UK’s Tony “The Rhino” Giles, alongside an exciting undercard including matchups like Elmore vs. Sam Shepherd and Fakhouri vs. Warsfold.

Mosley’s return has stirred a mix of emotions. While some admire his courage, others worry about the risks of a 53-year-old stepping back into competitive boxing, especially after recent concerns about his health. Critics point to Mosley’s slurred speech in recent interviews and his financial struggles, including a costly divorce, as reasons he should avoid the ring. Nevertheless, Mosley appears confident, stating in a recent press conference that fans will be surprised by his performance.

Fight Details

Date: July 25, 2025

Time: Broadcast begins at 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT)

Venue: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London, UK

Main Event: Shane Mosley vs. Matt Floyd

Co-Main Event: Victor Ortiz vs. Tony Giles

Promoter: Hitman Fight League

How to Watch Online

Fans can catch every moment of the Mosley vs. Floyd fight live on TrillerTV, which is streaming the event as a pay-per-view (PPV). The broadcast starts at 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT). To watch:

Visit TrillerTV: Go to www.trillertv.com or download the TrillerTV app on iOS, Android, or smart TV platforms.

Purchase the PPV: The event is available through TrillerTV’s PPV service. Pricing details can be found on their website, though exact costs were not specified in available sources.

Stream Live: Once purchased, you can stream the fight live on your preferred device, ensuring you don’t miss Mosley’s comeback or the action-packed undercard.

Like this: Like Loading...