Watch Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Undisputed Championship Live Stream from Detroit

Boxing enthusiasts can expect an electrifying clash as Claressa Shields, the self-styled “G.W.O.A.T.” (Greatest Woman of All Time), defends her undisputed women’s heavyweight world titles against New Zealand’s Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, July 26.

The fight showcases Shields’ perfect record (16-0, 3 KOs) against Daniels’ resilience (11-2-2, 1 KO), with the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles at stake. Don’t miss the chance to stream this historic bout live online on DAZN.

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only boxer to achieve undisputed champion status in three weight classes, is a dominant force in women’s boxing. Her bold prediction to make Daniels “throw in the towel” adds intensity to this matchup.

Lani Daniels, known as “The Smiling Assassin,” is a former IBF heavyweight champion and current IBF light heavyweight titleholder who’s riding a seven-fight win streak. At 37, Daniels aims to pull off a monumental upset and reclaim heavyweight gold on Shields’ home turf.

The fight also carries emotional weight. Shields is coming off a cleared controversy involving a mistaken positive marijuana test after her February 2025 win over Danielle Perkins, and she’s determined to prove her dominance. Daniels, a mental health advocate who started boxing at 24, brings an inspiring story of resilience to the ring.

The Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels fight card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The event will be live streamed on DAZN.

Pacific Time: Card starts at 3:00 p.m. PT; main event around 7:00 p.m. PT.

British Summer Time: Card starts at 11:00 p.m. BST; main event around 3:00 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 27).

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Card starts at 8:00 a.m. AEST (Sunday, July 27); main event around 12:00 p.m. AEST.

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels is a big moment for women’s heavyweight boxing, with Shields aiming to cement her legacy and Daniels chasing a career-defining upset. With DAZN’s affordable subscription options and global accessibility, watching this fight live online has never been easier. Sign up for DAZN today www.dazn.com, mark your calendar for July 26, 2025, and get ready to witness “herstory” in the making at Little Caesars Arena.

