Watch Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Live from New York

Ring III: Berlanga vs. Sheeraz, Stevenson vs. Zepeda – A Night of Boxing Fireworks in New York

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, will transform into a battleground for one of the most best boxing cards of the summer. Ring Magazine’s “Ring III” event promises a night of top level boxing, headlined by a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz, with Shakur Stevenson defending his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda in the co-main event. This stacked card, broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view, is a must-watch for boxing fans craving knockout drama and world-class skill.

Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs), the pride of Brooklyn, returns to his hometown with a chip on his shoulder. After a unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2024, Berlanga bounced back with a devastating first-round knockout of Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in March 2025. Known for his blistering power—evidenced by 16 consecutive first-round KOs to start his career—Berlanga faces a formidable challenge in Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs). The 6-foot-3 British phenom, moving up to super middleweight for the first time, is coming off a controversial draw against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames. With both fighters boasting knockout ratios above 79%, this WBC super middleweight title eliminator could end in explosive fashion, positioning the winner as a mandatory challenger for Canelo’s crown.

In the co-main event, Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs), a three-division world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, defends his WBC lightweight title against the relentless William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs). Stevenson’s slick defense and pinpoint accuracy—landing 46.7% of his power punches—will be tested by Zepeda’s high-volume pressure. The interim WBC lightweight champion, Zepeda threw nearly 1,000 punches in his last fight, a majority decision win over Tevin Farmer in March 2025. This clash of styles—Stevenson’s surgical precision versus Zepeda’s unrelenting aggression—promises a thrilling chess match with championship stakes.

The undercard bolsters the event’s appeal, featuring Alberto Puello defending his WBC junior welterweight title against Subriel Matias, alongside light heavyweight contender David Morrell facing Imam Khataev. With the main card kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and ring walks for Stevenson-Zepeda around 8:40 p.m. ET, followed by Berlanga-Sheeraz at approximately 9:55 p.m. ET, fans can expect a night of non-stop action. Priced at $59.99 on DAZN PPV, this card delivers value for boxing enthusiasts who enjoy skilled match-ups. Don’t miss the chance to witness legacies being forged at Louis Armstrong Stadium—tune in for a night where stars will shine and punches will fly.

Like this: Like Loading...