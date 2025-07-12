Watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Championship Boxing Live From New York

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: A Historic Night of Women’s Boxing at Madison Square Garden

All eyes are on New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden for a monumental event: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. This trilogy fight headlines a groundbreaking all-women’s boxing card, featuring an unprecedented six world title fights, including three unification bouts and two undisputed championships. Presented by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and streaming live on Netflix, this event promises to be a defining moment in women’s boxing history.

The rivalry between Ireland’s Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) is nothing short of legendary. Their first clash in 2022 at Madison Square Garden was dubbed the Fight of the Year, a thrilling 10-round battle that saw Taylor retain her undisputed lightweight titles via a razor-close split decision. The rematch in November 2024, on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard, was equally electric, with Taylor again emerging victorious by unanimous decision—though not without controversy, as headbutts from Taylor led to a point deduction and a significant cut above Serrano’s eye.

Now, these two titans of the sport return to where it all began, with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring) on the line. Serrano, a seven-division world champion and Brooklyn’s own, is favored at -205, while Taylor, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, sits as the +145 underdog. Both fighters have promised to leave it all in the ring, with Serrano vowing to fight smarter and Taylor aiming to prove her dominance once and for all. “We’re going to put it all on the line,” Serrano said at the pre-fight press conference. “You’re going to see who the true champion is.”

What makes this event truly historic is its all-female lineup, a first for Madison Square Garden, showcasing the depth and talent in women’s boxing. With 17 championship belts at stake, the undercard is packed with high-stakes matchups that could steal the show. Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) vs. Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) – Undisputed super featherweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, Ring). Baumgardner, a dominant champion, faces the undefeated Miranda in a co-main event that promises fireworks. Baumgardner is a heavy favorite at -2500, but Miranda’s perfect record makes her a dangerous challenger.

Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) – IBF and WBO super middleweight title unification. Marshall, a powerhouse, looks to solidify her reign against Green, a formidable knockout artist.

Ellie Scotney (10-0, 0 KOs) vs. Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) – IBF, WBC, WBO, and Ring super bantamweight title unification. The unbeaten Scotney, a rising star, takes on the battle-tested Mercado, who’s riding a six-fight win streak.

Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) – IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring bantamweight titles. Johnson’s recent TKO victory over Metcalf showcased her dominance, but expect a gritty battle as Metcalf seeks redemption.

Chantelle Cameron (19-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jessica Camara (12-5, 3 KOs) – Interim WBC super lightweight title. Cameron, the only woman to defeat Taylor as a pro, looks to reassert her dominance after a competitive unanimous decision win over Camara.

Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) vs. Lila Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs) – Super bantamweight bout. Ali, coming off a training overhaul, aims to shine in her MVP debut against the tough Furtado.

Tamm Thibeault (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Mary Casamassa (6-2, 3 KOs) – Middleweight bout. Thibeault, a rising Canadian star, impressed with a first-round knockdown en route to a dominant win over Casamassa, signaling her potential as a future contender.

This card isn’t just about crowning champions—it’s about breaking barriers. With over 19,000 fans expected at Madison Square Garden and millions more streaming on Netflix, the event underscores the growing popularity of women’s boxing. The second Taylor-Serrano fight drew an estimated 74 million viewers globally, making it the most-watched women’s professional sports event in U.S. history. This trilogy bout is poised to shatter records again, with no pay-per-view cost, as it’s included in a standard Netflix subscription.

Promoter Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions team are betting big on women’s boxing, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The absence of stars like Claressa Shields and Mikaela Mayer only highlights the depth of talent, with potential for future mega-cards. As Serrano said, “This isn’t just about me and Katie—this one’s for us all.”

How to Watch

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on July 11, with prelims streaming on Uncrowned at 5 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET. Fans can catch every punch on Netflix, with no additional cost beyond a subscription (plans range from $7.99 to $24.99/month). For those in New York, tickets start at $50 on StubHub, with Madison Square Garden ready to host a raucous crowd.

Taylor and Serrano have thrown 861 punches across their 20 combined rounds, with no knockdowns but unrelenting action. Both fighters are open to a fourth fight, but a decisive victory could close the book on this epic rivalry. Will Taylor solidify her legacy as the undisputed queen, or will Serrano finally claim her crown in her adopted hometown? One thing is certain: this night will be a celebration of women’s boxing at its finest. Don’t miss history in the making—tune in to Netflix on July 11.

Like this: Like Loading...