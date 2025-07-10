Watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Fight Weigh-In Livestream on Netflix

Ireland’s undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano prepare to face off for the third time in a historic trilogy fight. Before the fists fly at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, 2025, fans worldwide can catch the highly anticipated weigh-in livestream event, hosted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix, on Thursday, July 10, at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

This weigh-in, streaming live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, marks the final face-off between Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) before their blockbuster main event. The livestream, available on MVP’s and Netflix’s YouTube channels, will feature the ceremonial weigh-in for the entire card, including the co-main event between undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda, as well as other fighters on this groundbreaking all-women’s boxing card. Hosted by Ariel Helwani, the event promises intense moments as these world-class athletes step on the scales and exchange final words.

The Taylor-Serrano rivalry has captivated boxing fans since their first clash in 2022, which Sports Illustrated dubbed the “Fight of the Year.” Their second bout in November 2024 drew an estimated 74 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s professional sporting event in U.S. history. Now, with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight titles on the line at a 136lb catchweight, the trilogy is poised to break records again, including a Guinness World Record for the most world championship belts contested on a single fight card, with 17 belts up for grabs across eight bouts.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are not just fighting for titles; they’re making history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “This weigh-in is the final spark before an unforgettable night of boxing, and we’re thrilled to share it with fans globally via Netflix.”

The weigh-in event will offer fans a glimpse into the intensity and stakes of this trilogy. Taylor, ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list, has dismissed Serrano’s claims of being robbed in their previous fights, stating, “I’m 2-0 against her. Facts are facts.” Meanwhile, Serrano, a seven-division champion and No. 3 on the pound-for-pound list, is determined to settle the score, saying, “This is unfinished business. Come July 11, I’ll finish it.”

The livestream will also showcase the undercard fighters, including Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado and Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green, as part of an all-female card that underscores the growing prominence of women’s boxing. With no additional cost to Netflix subscribers, the weigh-in and fight night coverage, anchored by Kate Scott and boxing legend Laila Ali, promise to deliver an immersive experience.

Don’t miss this chance to witness history in the making. Tune in to the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 weigh-in livestream on Thursday, July 10, at 6:00 PM ET on MVP’s or Netflix’s YouTube channels, and catch the main event live on Netflix on Friday, July 11, starting at 8:00 PM ET. For more details, visit Netflix.com or MostValuablePromotions.com.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 weigh-in live stream video



Video upload by Netflix

