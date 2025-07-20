Watch Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Fight Live on PBC on Prime Video

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2025 – The fight capital of the world set the stage for one of boxing’s most anticipated comebacks Saturday night as Manny Pacquiao returned from retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, headlining a star-studded Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) Pay-Per-View event broadcast live on Prime Video.

Pacquiao, now 46, entered the MGM Grand Garden Arena having already cemented his place in history as the only boxer to win world titles in eight different weight classes. But this night posed a new challenge: after his 2021 retirement and Hall of Fame induction just last month, Pacquiao aimed to become the first fighter ever to claim a world championship after joining boxing royalty.

On the opposite side was Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, 30, a champion in his prime and a significant physical obstacle. At 6-foot even, Barrios held a substantial height and reach advantage (71 inches to Pacquiao’s 67), along with 16 years of youth and recent in-ring activity. Barrios captured the WBC title in 2023, defended it twice, and entered the bout with a record of 29-2-1 and 18 knockouts.

This bout resonated beyond mere titles. For Pacquiao, it was a chance to rewrite the record books and defy the passage of time. In his camp, trainer Freddie Roach and strength coach Justin Fortune marveled at Pacquiao’s enduring speed and power, with Fortune noting the veteran still “punches like a middleweight.” Yet, Pacquiao’s path was perilous: this was his first sanctioned fight since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, and Barrios was undefeated since claiming the WBC belt.

Barrios, meanwhile, relished the opportunity to topple a legend and cement his own legacy. He made clear that once the bell rang, “all respect for Manny Pacquiao goes out the window,” and entered with confidence in his youth, strength, and advantages in size and reach.

The main card began at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Prime Video Pay-Per-View for $79.99 in the U.S. Fans were also treated to a stacked undercard featuring Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu II and Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro, making for a blockbuster night of world-class boxing.

As the MGM Grand buzzed with anticipation, the collective question lingered: Could the legendary “PacMan” defy age and make one more run at glory, or would Mario Barrios’ youth, power, and championship hunger prevail? Regardless of the result, the event underscored the enduring appeal of boxing’s biggest names and the sport’s irresistible storylines. For more information visit: premierboxingchampions.com

