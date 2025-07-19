Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Live Free Fight Prelims

LAS VEGAS — Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as fight fans around the world tune in for the highly anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios pay-per-view event, with the preliminary bouts streaming live from 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) on Prime Video and other PPV platforms. The undercard sets the stage for a historic main event that marks Pacquiao’s return to the ring after nearly four years, and his first fight since being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June 2025.

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios card features seven total bouts, with the prelims comprising several promising matchups and international prospects, giving fans an early glimpse of boxing’s future talent.

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castañeda (Featherweight)

Gary Russell Jr., the former featherweight world champion renowned for his exceptional speed and technical skills, steps back into action tonight against Hugo Castañeda. This matchup is seen as a critical opportunity for Russell to prove he remains a factor in the featherweight division. With both fighters known for their agility and sharp reflexes, the bout is expected to feature fast-paced exchanges and could emerge as one of the event’s standouts.

David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda (Super Bantamweight)

In a 10-round super bantamweight contest, undefeated Mexican prospect David Picasso puts his unblemished record on the line against Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda. Picasso, the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender at 122 lbs, faces a well-tested opponent in Kameda, who brings a slight edge in knockout ratio and a height advantage to the ring. Both boxers rely on orthodox stances, and fans should anticipate a technically demanding match filled with sustained pressure from both sides.

Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar (Super Featherweight)

Mark Magsayo, a former world titlist from the Philippines known for his knockout power and aggressive style, faces Mexican competitor Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super featherweight showdown. Magsayo has built a reputation for explosive finishes, making this bout a highlight for spectators seeking dramatic, action-driven fights.

Not only is the main event storyline-rich, with Pacquiao, age 46, seeking to break his own record as the oldest man to claim a welterweight title, but the undercard also presents a crucial platform like the co-main event a junior middleweight rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu.

Fighters on the prelims are seizing the spotlight ahead of a global audience, as millions are expected to watch live via digital pay-per-view—underscoring the significance of performance tonight for their reputations and future opportunities.

Fans can catch all the preliminary action by tuning into PBC Prelims on Prime Video starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, prior to the main PPV card at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

For those attending in person, doors at the MGM Grand opened to lively crowds as early as the afternoon, with fans eager to witness both rising stars and legends under one roof.

The main event, set for approximately 11:00 p.m. ET, pits boxing’s only eight-division champion against a much younger, reigning WBC welterweight champion, but the energy ignited in the prelims has already made the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight night one of the most electric of 2025

