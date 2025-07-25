Watch Shane Mosley’s Boxing Return Against Matt Floyd Live on Triller

On Friday, July 25, boxing legend Shane Mosley makes a dramatic return to the ring, facing Australia’s Matt “Jedi” Floyd at the Indigo at The O2 in London, headlining the Hall of Fame Fight Night event. This bout marks Mosley’s first professional contest in nearly a decade, as the 53-year-old former multi-division world champion seeks to prove that age is just a number in the unforgiving world of boxing.

Also on the card is former boxing champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz Victor squaring off against UK bare-knuckle star Tony “The Rhino” Giles.

Mosley, known for his blistering hand speed and technical brilliance in his prime, has promised a performance that will remind fans of his glory days. He predicts a decisive victory over Floyd, potentially setting the stage for bigger fights. However, Floyd’s youth and cruiserweight power could pose a challenge, especially given Mosley’s long hiatus and age.

Across the ring stands Matt Floyd, a 36-year-old cruiserweight with a professional record of 15 wins (10 by knockout) and 2 losses. Floyd brings youth, athleticism, and a reputation as a technical, tactical boxer. As the reigning UBO cruiserweight world champion and a respected gym owner and youth mentor, Floyd has established himself as a formidable presence in the Australasian boxing scene. For him, this fight is not just a career stepping stone but also an opportunity to inspire fans and prove his skills on a major international stage.

Fans are questioning the risks associated with Mosley returning to the ring at such an advanced age, and whether legends should continue fighting much younger opponents. However, Mosley is out to prove the doubters wrong and show the world that, at 53, he still has what it takes.

Fans can tune in to see if “Sugar” Shane Mosley can still deliver the magic that made him a Hall of Famer. Don’t miss this clash, stream it live on TrillerTV, BLK PRIME and the Right2Fight app. Visit www.trillertv.com for more information and how to watch the live stream.

Like this: Like Loading...