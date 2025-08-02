BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane Live Stream Fight Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is gearing up to electrify the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with BKFC 79: Gogo vs. Lane on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. As the world’s fastest-growing combat sports promotion, BKFC returns to South Dakota for its second event in the region, promising a night of raw, unfiltered bare-knuckle boxing that fans won’t want to miss. With a loaded fight card headlined by a welterweight title clash and free prelims streaming live, BKFC 79 is poised to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.

The main event features a high-stakes showdown for the vacant BKFC Welterweight World Title. Undefeated powerhouse Gorjan “Gogo” Slaveski (6-0) of Merrillville, IN, returns to the BKFC squared circle after a two-year hiatus, bringing his explosive Karate Combat knockout pedigree to face fan-favorite Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane (8-7) of Mansfield, OH. Slaveski, fresh off two consecutive first-round knockouts in Karate Combat, is favored to maintain his perfect record, but Lane’s experience and recent five-fight win streak, including a fourth-round knockout over Cameron VanCamp, make him a dangerous contender. This clash promises fireworks as both fighters vie for the prestigious 165-pound title.

In the co-main event, fan-favorite Taylor “Killa B” Starling (4-4) of Rock Hill, SC, takes on rising star Shelby Cannon (1-0) in a women’s strawweight bout. Starling, a veteran of the BKFC women’s division, aims to leverage her five-inch reach advantage and experience to climb back toward a title shot after a competitive 2024. Cannon, however, is riding momentum from a unanimous decision win in her BKFC debut earlier this year and looks to cement her place in the strawweight rankings. This matchup is a critical stepping stone for both fighters, with a potential title opportunity on the horizon for the victor.

The BKFC 79 fight card is loaded with 11 bouts showcasing a mix of veterans and newcomers across multiple weight classes. Notable matchups include:

Heavyweight: Zach Calmus (5-3) vs. Corey Willis (1-0) – Calmus, coming off a knockout loss, is hungry to return to his knockout ways, while Willis aims to build on his debut BKFC win.

Light Heavyweight: Brandon Conley (weight: 184.6 lbs) vs. David Simpson (184.8 lbs) – A battle of powerhouses looking to make a statement.

Featherweight: Shyanna Bintliff (152.4 lbs) vs. Marisol Ruelas (145.2 lbs) – Both fighters make their BKFC debuts, with Ruelas confident despite Bintliff’s weight miss, promising an intense clash.

Featherweight: Traevon Kroger (144.6 lbs) vs. Daniel Pettit (155 lbs) – A dynamic matchup with Kroger looking to capitalize on his speed.

Heavyweight: Bear Hill (264.2 lbs) vs. Billy Swanson (264.8 lbs) – A clash of titans rounding out the main card.

Additional bouts include: Elvin Brito vs. Brandon Meyer, Cody Kerr vs. Dillon Blaydon, AJ Craig vs. Timmy Mason, and Paco Castillo vs. Daniel Godoy, ensuring non-stop action.

How to Watch: Live Stream and Prelims

Fans can catch all the action live on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the countdown show, followed by the prelims streaming free at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel and TrillerTV. The main card kicks off at 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT, exclusively on DAZN. For those attending in person, limited tickets are still available through tixr.com, offering a front-row seat to the chaos at the Buffalo Chip Arena.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, BKFC 79 combines the raw intensity of bare-knuckle fighting with the electric atmosphere of one of the world’s largest motorcycle gatherings. BKFC’s patented “Squared Circle” and strict rules ensure fast-paced, safe, and thrilling bouts, making it the truest form of bare-knuckle combat since 1889. With top-tier fighters, a championship main event, and a co-main event that could reshape the strawweight division, this event is a can’t-miss for combat sports fans.

Don’t Miss the Action BKFC 79: Gogo vs. Lane is more than a fight card—it’s a celebration of grit, skill, and the unyielding spirit of bare-knuckle boxing. Whether you’re streaming the free prelims, watching the main card on DAZN, or joining the roar of the crowd at the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip, this event promises to deliver heart-pounding moments. Tune in on August 2, 2025, and witness the next chapter in BKFC’s rise as the future of combat sports.

For more information, visit www.bkfc.com or follow @bareknucklefc on X for the latest updates

Like this: Like Loading...