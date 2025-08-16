How to Watch Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Live Stream, Fight Card, and Start Times

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Boxing fans are gearing up for another exciting heavyweight clash as undefeated prospect Moses Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) takes on seasoned veteran Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. This main event, part of the Esports World Cup Fight Week, promises to be a pivotal moment for both fighters, with Itauma aiming to solidify his status as a championship contender and Whyte looking to reassert his place among the division’s elite and land a world title opportunity. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

When and Where to Watch

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte fight card will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, with the event kicking off at 12:45 p.m. ET (9:45 a.m. PT, 5:45 p.m. BST). The main event ringwalks are expected around 5:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. PT, 10:20 p.m. BST), depending on the duration of the undercard bouts. The fight is set to take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a venue that has become a hub for major boxing events during the Riyadh Season.

How to Stream on DAZN

Fans can stream the entire fight card, including the main event, exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View visit www.dazn.com. Pricing for the PPV is set at $49.99 in the United States, £19.99 in the United Kingdom, €19.99 in Europe, and $49.95 in Australia, with equivalent pricing in other regions. U.S. subscribers can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing the PPV with an annual DAZN plan, which also includes one month of DAZN free. In other regions, new annual subscribers can access the PPV at no additional cost with a new annual plan.

To watch, download the DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, gaming console, or streaming device, or visit www.DAZN.com on a web browser. Create or log in to your DAZN account using your email or sign in via Apple, Google, or Facebook. Once logged in, locate the Itauma vs. Whyte fight tile and select the PPV option to purchase. DAZN also offers free content, such as the Matchroom Boxing channel and FIFA+, accessible immediately upon sign-up.

The Itauma vs. Whyte event features a stacked undercard, making it a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts. Key bouts include:

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman (Featherweight, WBA title): Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against the unbeaten Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs).

Ray Ford vs. Abraham Nova (Super Featherweight): Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) faces Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round clash.

Filip Hrgovic vs. David Adeleye (Heavyweight): Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) takes on Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) in a battle of once-beaten heavyweights.

Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Qais Ashfaq (Super Featherweight): Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs).

Moses Itauma, a 20-year-old British heavyweight born in Slovakia, is widely regarded as one of boxing’s brightest prospects, drawing comparisons to Mike Tyson for his explosive power and poise. Ranked No. 1 by the WBO, Itauma faces his toughest test yet against Whyte, a 37-year-old former title challenger with wins over notable names like Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas. A victory for Itauma could propel him toward a world title shot, while Whyte aims to prove he remains a top-tier contender.

Analysts predict a stylistic clash, with Itauma’s speed, combination punching, and body work pitted against Whyte’s experience, grit, and counterpunching. DAZN’s Matt Astbury forecasts a late stoppage for Itauma, targeting Whyte’s body, while Andrew Steel warns that Whyte’s ring savvy could pose problems if the fight extends into later rounds. The odds heavily favor Itauma at 1/10, with Whyte as the underdog at 5/1 and a draw at 25/1.

To ensure you don’t miss a moment, set up your DAZN account early and verify your payment for the PPV. Check your local start times, as regional restrictions may apply. For those in Riyadh, tickets are available through the Esports World Cup website, as promoted by Turki Alalshikh on X.

Don’t miss this generational showdown as Moses Itauma looks to cement his legacy against Dillian Whyte’s battle-tested resolve. Tune in to DAZN on August 16 for a night of boxing action.

