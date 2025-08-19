How to Watch Nikita Tszyu vs. Lulzim Ismaili Live: Fight Details, Streaming Options, and Full Card Preview

Sydney, Australia – The boxing world is buzzing with anticipation as Nikita “The Butcher” Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) makes his long-awaited return to the ring against unbeaten Macedonian fighter Lulzim “The Eagle” Ismaili (12-0, 7 KOs) on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the ICC Sydney Theatre. This 10-round super welterweight clash for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental title promises to be an explosive showdown, with both fighters looking to solidify their place in the division. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live, including streaming details, start times, and the full fight card.

Nikita Tszyu, the younger brother of former world champion Tim Tszyu, is back after a year-long hiatus due to a hand injury. Known for his aggressive style and devastating knockouts, Tszyu aims to continue his perfect record against Ismaili, a Germany-based fighter with a reputation for durability and power. Their undefeated records and high knockout ratios make this a must-watch main event. The card also features a stacked lineup, including a co-main event with world-ranked middleweight Michael Zerafa taking on American knockout artist Mikey Dahlman.

Nikita Tszyu, ranked No. 11 by the IBF and No. 15 by the WBO, is looking to cement his status as a top contender in the super welterweight division. His last fight, a technical knockout win over Koen Mazoudier in August 2024, was dubbed the 2024 Fight of the Year, showcasing his flair for dramatic finishes. Ismaili, with a 58% knockout rate, presents a stern test, having won his last fight by unanimous decision in July 2024. A victory for Tszyu could set up a blockbuster grudge match against Michael Zerafa later in 2025, adding extra stakes to this event.

The co-main event features Zerafa, who aims to keep his momentum going against Dahlman, a heavy-handed fighter with a wild backstory, including a TMZ-featured knockout and a history of fighting in Colombia. A win for Zerafa could lead to a high-profile clash with either Nikita or Tim Tszyu, reigniting a long-standing Australian boxing rivalry.

How to Watch

The Tszyu vs. Ismaili fight is a pay-per-view (PPV) event in Australia, available for $59.95 through multiple platforms. Here’s how you can tune in:

TV Channel: The prelims will air on Fox Sports 3 (Channel 503) starting at 5:30 PM AEST. The main card, including the Tszyu vs. Ismaili fight, will be broadcast on Main Event starting at 7:00 PM AEST.

Live Stream: Fans can stream the event live on Kayo Sports PPV, which does not require an active Kayo subscription to purchase. Kayo is compatible with devices including mobile phones (iOS v13+ or Android OS v8+), web browsers (Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Firefox), Samsung TVs (2017 and above), LG TVs, Hisense TVs, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

Foxtel: The fight can also be ordered through Foxtel’s Main Event on iQ3, iQ4, or iQ5 boxes, via the MyFoxtel app, or by calling 131 999 (note: a $2 booking fee applies for phone orders). It is not available on Foxtel Go or Foxtel Now.

International Viewers: Broadcast details for viewers outside Australia may vary. Check local listings or platforms like DAZN for potential regional availability, though no specific international streaming options have been confirmed for this event.

Start Times

The event kicks off at different times depending on your location:Australia (Sydney, AEST): Prelims at 5:00 PM, main card at 7:00 PM, with the main event ringwalk expected around 10:00 PM (subject to undercard pacing).

United States (ET): 3:00 AM on August 20.

United States (PT): 12:00 AM on August 20.

United Kingdom (BST): 8:00 AM on August 20.

New Zealand (NZST): 7:00 PM on August 20.

Canada (ET): 3:00 AM on August 20.

Note: Ringwalk times may shift depending on the duration of earlier bouts.

Full Fight Card

The August 20 card is packed with exciting matchups, showcasing both established names and rising stars:

Super Welterweight (154 lbs): Nikita Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Lulzim Ismaili (12-0, 7 KOs) – WBO Inter-Continental Title (vacant)

Middleweight (160 lbs): Michael Zerafa (33-5, 20 KOs) vs. Mikey Dahlman (18-1, 16 KOs) – WBO Inter-Continental Title

Middleweight (160 lbs): Brock Jarvis (22-2, 18 KOs) vs. Sam Beck (7-0, 4 KOs)

Super Lightweight (140 lbs): Ahmad Reda (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Bruno Tarimo (29-4-2, 6 KOs) – Australian Title (vacant)

Super Flyweight (115 lbs): Jasmine Parr (7-1, 3 KOs) vs. Efasha Kamarudin (8-0-1, 2 KOs)

Welterweight (147 lbs): Jacob Clenshaw (5-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Isaias Sette (3-3-1, 1 KO)

Heavyweight (200+ lbs): Brandon Grach (3-1, 2 KOs) vs. TBA

Super Middleweight (168 lbs): Ashleigh Heal (debut) vs. Shannon Rose (0-1-0)

Super Lightweight (140 lbs): Blair Geraghty (debut) vs. Komet Jampatat (2-2-1, 1 KO)

Tickets: Available from $39 via Ticketek for those looking to attend in person at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

Betting Odds: Tszyu is the heavy favorite at $1.06, with Ismaili listed as a $12.50 underdog.

Don’t miss out on a stacked card, and the return of one of Australia’s most exciting prospects, Nikita Tszyu vs. Lulzim Ismaili is set to deliver a night of unforgettable boxing action. Order the PPV through Kayo Sports or Foxtel’s Main Event to catch every punch live on August 20, 2025. For more details, visit kayosports.com.au or foxtel.com.au.

