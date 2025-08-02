How to Watch Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. Boxing Match Live Online

On August 2, 2025, Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte faces off against Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This 12-round super lightweight bout, headlining a Golden Boy Promotions card, promises non-stop action between two ranked contenders vying for a potential world title shot. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the fight live, including streaming details, start times, and more.

This clash pits Duarte’s aggressive, power-punching style against Sims’ slick boxing and tactical prowess, promising a classic boxer vs. brawler matchup. Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs), ranked #5 by the WBA, is coming off a knockout win over Miguel Madueño and a stoppage of former champion Joseph Diaz, showcasing his devastating 79% knockout rate. Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs), ranked #4 by the WBA, is riding a nine-fight win streak and aims to leverage his hometown advantage and technical skills to outmaneuver Duarte. With both fighters eyeing a shot at WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell, this makes for a competitive bout.

The Duarte vs. Sims Jr. card features a stacked lineup, including:

Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. – 12 rounds, super lightweight (main event)

Regis Prograis vs. Joseph Diaz – 10 rounds, super lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Kareem Hackett – 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie – 6 rounds, heavyweight

Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano vs. Quinton Rankin – 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Dervin Rodriguez – 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Deontae Pettigrew vs. Skylar Lacy – 8 rounds, heavyweight

Mehki Phillips vs. TBA – 6 rounds, lightweight

Where and When to Watch

The Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. fight will be broadcast live on DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, making it accessible to fans worldwide. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Due to the time difference, the main event ringwalks are expected around 11:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM PST in the United States, which translates to approximately 4:00 AM BST on Sunday, August 3, 2025, for viewers in the United Kingdom. Exact times may vary depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to Stream on DAZN

To watch the fight, you’ll need a DAZN subscription. DAZN offers flexible plans to suit different budgets:

Monthly Subscription: $19.99 USD on a 12-month contract or $24.99 USD month-to-month.

Annual Subscription: $224.99 USD, providing savings for long-term viewers.

In the UK, DAZN pricing includes:£9.99 GBP for a 12-month contract.

£19.99 GBP for a flexible monthly pass.

£99.99 GBP for an annual subscription.

You can stream the fight via the DAZN app or website, available on multiple devices, including:

Smartphones (iOS and Android)

Smart TVs

Streaming devices (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV)

Gaming consoles

PCs and laptops

To access the stream:

Visit www.dazn.com or download the DAZN app from your device’s app store.

Sign up or log in to your DAZN account.

Ensure your subscription is active, or select a plan that suits you.

Tune in on August 2 at approximately 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST for the undercard, leading up to the main event.

DAZN’s global app ensures fans in most countries can watch the fight live, making it a convenient option for international viewers. Check DAZN’s website for availability in your region.

Like this: Like Loading...