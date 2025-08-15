Live Stream: Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte Free Fight Prelims on August 16

Boxing fans worldwide are gearing up for an awesome night at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday, August 16, as part of the Esports World Cup Fight Week. The main event pits undefeated heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) against veteran powerhouse Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) in a bout that could reshape the division’s landscape. But before the heavy hitters step into the ring, the action kicks off with free preliminary fights streamed live on YouTube, offering global audiences a no-cost entry point to the excitement.

The prelims, promoted by Queensberry Promotions, are designed to build hype and showcase emerging talent, making them accessible to casual viewers and die-hard fans alike. With the main card shifting to DAZN Pay-Per-View, this free stream serves as a perfect teaser, potentially drawing in new subscribers for the headline attraction.

How to Watch the Free Prelims Live Stream: The preliminary card is set to begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. BST (12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT), streaming live and free on the official Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.

No subscription or payment is required—just head to YouTube, search for Queensberry Promotions, and tune in for real-time action complete with commentary and ringside insights. This move aligns with a growing trend in combat sports to offer early bouts for free, broadening reach in markets like the UK, US, and beyond.

As of now, the prelims feature at least one confirmed matchup: Mohammed Alakel vs. Yumnam Santosh Singh (Super Featherweight): This clash pits Alakel’s aggressive style against Singh’s technical prowess, promising an explosive opener. Both fighters are looking to make a statement on an international stage, with potential for quick knockouts or tactical chess matches.

Additional prelim bouts may be added closer to fight night, so keep an eye on Queensberry’s social media for updates. The stream’s quality is expected to be high-definition, optimized for mobile devices, smart TVs, and desktops, ensuring fans don’t miss a punch regardless of location.

Once the free prelims wrap up, the action seamlessly transitions to the DAZN PPV main card, starting around the same time block but requiring a purchase. Priced at £19.99 in the UK or $49.99 in the US, the PPV includes the full undercard and main event. New DAZN subscribers can score a deal: signing up for an annual plan (starting at £99.99 in the UK or $224.99 in the US) often includes this PPV for free as a promotional perk. For audio-only options, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide live commentary, accessible via apps or online.

At 20, Itauma enters as the heavy favorite (-1000 odds), with his blistering speed and knockout rate earning “next Mike Tyson” whispers. A victory could line him up for a WBO title shot against Joseph Parker or Oleksandr Usyk, especially if Usyk vacates amid injury rumors. Whyte, at +600, brings a resume stacked with wars against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, riding a three-win streak post a 2023 drug test clearance (ruled contaminated supplement). Experts predict Itauma by KO in rounds 1-4, but Whyte’s grit could force a grueling upset.

With free prelims democratizing access and a main event brimming with drama, this Riyadh card underscores Saudi Arabia’s rising role in boxing. Don’t miss the live stream—it’s your gateway to a night of knockouts and narratives.

