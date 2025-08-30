Livestream: Misfits Boxing 22 – Till vs. Rockhold, Ferguson vs. Salt Papi Free Fight Undercard

Manchester, England – August 30, 2025 – Misfits Boxing Series 22, dubbed “Ring of Thrones,” promises an explosive night of crossover combat as former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold headline a stacked card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The co-main event features another UFC veteran, Tony Ferguson, making his professional boxing debut against social media sensation Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante. Fans can catch the preliminary bouts for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with the main card airing live on DAZN pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Main Event: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

The main event pits Liverpool’s Darren Till against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in an eight-round bout for the inaugural Misfits Boxing Bridgerweight title (200-224 pounds). Till, 32, has been unstoppable since transitioning to boxing in 2023, boasting an undefeated 2-0 record under the Misfits banner with wins over Anthony Taylor (TKO) and Darren Stewart (unanimous decision). Known for his powerful striking and newfound confidence, Till aims to cement his status as the face of Misfits Boxing.

Rockhold, 40, steps into the Misfits ring for the first time, bringing a wealth of combat sports experience. Since leaving the UFC in 2022, the Santa Cruz native has competed in bare-knuckle boxing (losing to Mike Perry in 2023) and Karate Combat, where he scored a highlight-reel knockout over Joe Schilling in April 2024. Despite his versatility, Rockhold’s durability, particularly his chin, remains a concern against Till’s heavy hands. The heated buildup, marked by near-brawls at press conferences and weigh-ins, suggests bad blood will fuel a thrilling clash.

Analysts favor Till due to his youth, recent activity, and boxing-specific experience, though Rockhold’s counter-striking and check hook could pose problems if he manages distance effectively. “Till should come out on top with nearly every measurable factor in his favor,” noted Yahoo Sports, while acknowledging Rockhold’s kickboxing pedigree might not translate perfectly to pure boxing rules.

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

In the co-main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, 41, makes his professional boxing debut against influencer-turned-boxer Salt Papi for the interim Misfits Middleweight title at 160 pounds. Ferguson, known as “El Cucuy,” is looking to snap an eight-fight losing streak that ended his UFC tenure in January 2025. His unorthodox striking and relentless training regimen have fans hopeful for a comeback, but his recent performances raise doubts about his ability to compete at a high level.

Salt Papi, real name Nathaniel Bustamante, is a 31-year-old Filipino boxer with a 6-2 record and a massive online following, including 670K YouTube subscribers. With three consecutive wins, including two knockouts, Salt Papi is the most experienced boxer in this matchup, showcasing speed and combinations that could overwhelm Ferguson. “Salt Papi is younger, faster, and more powerful at this stage,” MMA Mania predicted, though fans remain emotionally invested in Ferguson’s quest for redemption.

Undercard Highlights and Free Prelims

The Misfits Boxing 22 undercard is packed with intrigue, including the promotion’s first MMA bout featuring Dillon Danis against Warren Spencer for the inaugural Misfits MMA Light Heavyweight title. Danis, returning to MMA for the first time since 2019 after a controversial boxing loss to Logan Paul in 2023, aims to silence critics with his BJJ expertise. Other notable fights include reality TV star Joey Essex vs. Numeiro, Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill for the Super Middleweight title, and Chase DeMoor defending his Heavyweight title against Natan Marcon.

The free prelims, streaming live on DAZN’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. BST), feature exciting matchups such as Carla Jade defending her Misfits Lightweight title against Daryn Harris, Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins, and Jahad Ingram vs. Banty Singh. These bouts showcase a mix of influencers, reality stars, and rising combat sports talents, ensuring a diverse and entertaining lead-in to the main card.

How to Watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 22

The prelims are available for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, offering fans a chance to catch the early action without a subscription. The main card, including Till vs. Rockhold and Ferguson vs. Salt Papi, requires a DAZN pay-per-view purchase priced at $49.99 in the U.S. or £19.99 in the U.K. DAZN subscriptions in the U.S. start at $19.99/month (12-month contract) or $224.99 annually, while U.K. subscribers can opt for £9.99/month (12-month contract) or £99.99 annually. The main event ring walks are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Misfits Boxing 22 combines the raw appeal of crossover boxing with the star power of UFC veterans and influencers, delivering what promises to be a chaotic and captivating night. With the Till-Rockhold and Ferguson-Salt Papi matchups and a passionate Manchester crowd and global viewership via DAZN, the event will be electrifying.

For more information or to purchase the pay-per-view, visit www.DAZN.com.

Like this: Like Loading...