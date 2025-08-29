Livestream – Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold Fight Weigh-In

Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold Weigh-In Live Stream Set for August 29 on YouTube.

MANCHESTER, UK – The stage is set for an explosive night of crossover boxing, and the excitement begins with the official weigh-in for Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, streaming live on YouTube this Friday, August 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM BST (9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT). Fans worldwide can tune in for free to catch former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold face off on the scales ahead of their blockbuster main event for the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight Championship, set for Saturday, August 30 at Manchester’s AO Arena.

The weigh-in, broadcast live from Manchester, promises high drama as Till, the Liverpool native with an undefeated 2-0 Misfits Boxing record, and Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion making his Misfits debut, lock eyes for the final time before their clash. Expect fireworks after their heated press conference on August 28, where tensions boiled over, with Till vowing to “smash” Rockhold and the American firing back with confidence in his combat sports pedigree. The YouTube live stream offers fans a front-row seat to the intensity, trash talk, and final face-offs that set the tone for fight night.

The weigh-in will also feature the co-main event fighters, UFC icon Tony Ferguson and Misfits fan-favorite Salt Papi, who are vying for the interim MFB middleweight title. Other notable undercard fighters, including reality star Demi Sims, Joey Essex, and Ty Mitchell, will step on the scales, adding to the anticipation for a stacked card.

The full weigh-in lineup includes:

Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold (MFB Bridgerweight Title)

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi (Interim MFB Middleweight Title)

Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins (Cruiserweight)

Joey Essex vs. Numeiro (Middleweight)

Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill (Super Middleweight)

Don’t miss the Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold weigh-in live stream on YouTube this Friday, August 29, at 2:00 PM BST. Tune in to witness the final moments of calm before the storm, as these combat sports titans and crossover stars prepare for battle.

The main fight broadcast will be available on DAZN PPV for £19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and $39.99 in Australia. The main event ringwalks are expected around 11:00 PM BST on Saturday, with prelims streaming free on YouTube starting at 7:00 PM BST.

For more details on the PPV and fight card, visit DAZN or Misfits Boxing official website www.dazn.com or www.misfitsboxing.com.

