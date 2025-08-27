Livestream – Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold Press Conference

Manchester, England – August 26, 2025 – The combat sports world is buzzing with anticipation as Misfits Boxing and DAZN gear up for an electrifying showdown at Misfits & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones. Headlining the event is a high-stakes bridgerweight title fight between former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold, set to take place on Saturday, August 30, at Manchester’s iconic AO Arena. Before the fists fly, fans can catch all the drama and trash talk at the official press conference livestream, scheduled for August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM PT, exclusively on DAZN and Misfits Boxing’s YouTube channel.

The press conference promises to be a fiery affair, with Till, known as “The Gorilla,” bringing his relentless energy and sharp wit to the table. Fresh off two dominant victories in the Misfits Boxing ring against Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart, the Liverpool native is aiming to cement his legacy in the squared circle by capturing the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight Championship. Standing in his way is Luke Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion, who is making his professional boxing debut after a highlight-reel knockout in Karate Combat earlier this year. With both fighters known for their larger-than-life personalities, expect sparks to fly as they face off for the first time.

“Darren Till is on a mission to prove he’s untouchable in the Misfits ring, but Luke Rockhold is no stranger to defying the odds,” said a Misfits Boxing spokesperson. “This press conference will set the tone for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of action. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the verbal warfare!”

The livestream will also feature the co-main event fighters, UFC icon Tony Ferguson and Misfits fan-favorite Salt Papi, who will battle for the MFB Interim Middleweight title. Ferguson, making his boxing debut after a storied MMA career, faces a formidable challenge in Salt Papi, who is riding a three-fight win streak, including a stunning knockout of King Kenny. With additional undercard stars like Dillon Danis, Joey Essex, and Ty Mitchell set to appear, the press conference will offer a glimpse into the stacked lineup that makes Misfits X Series 22 a must-see event.

Fans can tune into the press conference livestream for free via the DAZN app or Misfits Boxing’s YouTube channel (http://DAZN.com/youtube). The event will provide exclusive insights, heated exchanges, and the first face-to-face moments between the fighters.

For those eager to catch the full fight card, Misfits X Series 22: Ring of Thrones will be available live on DAZN Pay-Per-View on August 30, with prices set at £19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and $39.99 in Australia.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the chaos unfold! Follow Misfits Boxing on Instagram (@misfitsboxing) and TikTok (@misfitsboxing) for updates, and join the conversation during the livestream’s live chat. Get ready for an epic night of drama, action, and the road to the Ring of Thrones!

