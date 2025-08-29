Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold Livestream Undercard Prelims

MANCHESTER, UK – Fight fans, get ready for more crossover boxing as MISFITS & DAZN X SERIES 22: Ring of Thrones descends upon the AO Arena in Manchester, England, this Saturday, August 30, 2025. While the main card, headlined by former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold battling for the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight Championship, will be available on DAZN PPV, fans worldwide can catch the action-packed prelims for free via a live stream on YouTube, starting at 6:00 PM BST (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

The prelims promise a thrilling lineup, showcasing a mix of rising stars and competitive bouts that set the stage for the explosive main card. Here’s what you can expect from the free YouTube stream:

Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris (Lightweight Title Bout): Carla Jade defends her MFB lightweight title against the determined Daryn Harris in a clash that’s sure to deliver high-energy action.

Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira (Middleweight): Two hungry middleweights look to make a statement in this intriguing matchup.

Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins (Cruiserweight): Reality star Demi Sims steps into the Misfits ring to face Nadeshi Hopkins, adding a dose of celebrity flair to the prelims.

The free prelims stream on YouTube offers fans an accessible way to dive into the Misfits Boxing experience, showcasing the promotion’s signature blend of crossover appeal, featuring former MMA fighters, influencers, and rising boxing talents. The action kicks off at 7:00 PM BST, setting the tone for an unforgettable night at the AO Arena, a venue renowned for hosting major combat sports events, including KSI’s bouts against Logan Paul and Tommy Fury.

While the prelims are free to watch, the main card, including the highly anticipated Till vs. Rockhold showdown, requires a DAZN PPV purchase (£19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, $39.99 in Australia). The main event is expected to see ringwalks around 11:00 PM BST, with a stacked undercard featuring bouts like Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi for the interim MFB middleweight title and an MMA exhibition between Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer.

Darren Till, undefeated in his Misfits Boxing run with wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart, is confident heading into his clash with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. The two nearly came to blows at a heated press conference on August 28, where Till promised a “demolition job” on his opponent. Rockhold, making his Misfits debut, fired back, escalating the anticipation for this high-stakes main event.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the Misfits Boxing 22 prelims live on YouTube this Saturday, August 30, starting at 7:00 PM BST. Tune in for free to witness the next generation of boxing talent, then grab the DAZN PPV to see Till, Rockhold, and a host of crossover stars battle it out in the Ring of Thrones. For more details and to purchase the PPV, visit DAZN’s official website www.dazn.com.

Get ready for a night of knockouts, drama, and championship glory and join the Misfits Boxing revolution.

