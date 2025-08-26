Misfits Boxing 22: Till vs. Rockhold – Fight Card, Date, and How to Watch Live Online

Misfits Boxing 22, dubbed “Ring of Thrones,” is set to deliver a fun night of crossover boxing action, headlined by a clash between former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold. Scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, this event promises intense battles, championship stakes, and a stacked undercard featuring MMA veterans and influencers. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight card, start times, and how to watch Misfits Boxing 22 live online.

Misfits Boxing 22 brings together former UFC fighters transitioning to the squared circle, with the main event featuring Darren Till (3-0 in Misfits boxing) facing off against Luke Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion making his Misfits debut. The fight is for the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight Championship, contested in the 200–224-pound weight class. Till, known for his striking prowess, aims to extend his unbeaten streak in boxing, while Rockhold looks to leverage his combat sports experience to claim the title.

The co-main event pits UFC icon Tony Ferguson against Filipino fan-favorite influencer-turned-boxer Salt Papi for the MFB Interim Middleweight Title. With additional bouts featuring MMA fighters, reality stars, and social media personalities, the card is designed to appeal to both combat sports purists and casual fans.

The full fight card for Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones is as follows:

Main Card (DAZN PPV)

Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold – MFB Bridgerweight Title

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi – MFB Interim Middleweight Title

Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer – Light Heavyweight (MMA bout)

Joey Essex vs. Numeiro – Middleweight

Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill – Super Middleweight

Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi – Light Heavyweight

Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcoń – MFB Heavyweight Title

Prelims (Misfits Kick-Offs)

Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris – MFB Lightweight Title

Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira – Middleweight

Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins – Lightweight

Note: Card and broadcast details are subject to change.

Date, Time, and Venue

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Venue: AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester, M3 1AR, United Kingdom

Start Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST (doors open)

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM BST

The AO Arena, with a capacity of 21,000, is a historic venue for combat sports and entertainment, having hosted events like KSI vs. Logan Paul in 2018.

How to Watch Live Online

Misfits Boxing 22: Till vs. Rockhold will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View. Here’s how to watch the event live online:

Get a DAZN Subscription: DAZN offers two subscription plans: a monthly pass at $29.99/month or a 12-month plan at $19.99/month (prices vary by region).

New subscribers purchasing the PPV event can get their first month of DAZN free, applicable to both monthly and annual plans.

Order the PPV:

The PPV event is priced at:

£19.99 in the United Kingdom

$49.99 in the United States

€19.99 in Europe

$39.99 in Australia

Check DAZN’s official website for pricing in other regions.

Compatible Devices:

DAZN is accessible on a wide range of devices, including:Smartphones and tablets (Android, iOS)

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony, Panasonic)

Streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku)

Gaming consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Visit DAZN’s website for the full compatibility list.

Streaming Process:

Sign up or log in to DAZN via their website or app.

Purchase the Misfits Boxing 22 PPV event.

Stream the event live on August 30, starting at 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST.

Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones is shaping up to be a must-watch event for combat sports fans, blending MMA pedigree with influencer-driven boxing spectacle. With Darren Till and Luke Rockhold vying for the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight title and a stacked card of crossover bouts, the night promises drama and knockouts. Tune in on August 30, 2025, via DAZN PPV to catch all the action live from Manchester’s AO Arena.

For more details or to purchase the PPV, visit DAZN’s official website. Get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing

