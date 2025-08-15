Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte Live Fight Weigh-In Video

Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte Weigh-In Live Stream to Kick Off Esports World Cup Fight Week Showdown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – August 14, 2025 – The weigh-in between heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma and veteran slugger Dillian Whyte is scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM PDT (2:00 PM EDT, 7:00 PM CEST). Set to stream live from Riyadh’s ANB Arena, this event marks a pivotal moment in the Esports World Cup Fight Week, building momentum for their highly anticipated clash on August 16. Fans can watch the weigh-in on Frank Warrens Queensberry promotions YouTube channel and DAZN, with the event promising intense stares and a glimpse into the fighters’ final preparations.

The weigh-in pits the undefeated 20-year-old Moses Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs), the WBO’s No. 1-ranked heavyweight, against the battle-hardened 37-year-old Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs). Dubbed a clash of generations, this fight has captured global attention, with Itauma favored at 1/14 odds and Whyte, the resilient underdog, at 13/2. The weigh-in will reveal their physical conditions, with Itauma likely to tip the scales around 240 pounds, leveraging his speed, while Whyte is expected to come in heavier, around 250-260 pounds, banking on his power and experience.

The live stream will feature real-time fan engagement and exclusive coverage of the face-off, a moment where tensions could boil over. Promoted by Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, and DAZN pay-per-view, the event underscores Saudi Arabia’s rise as a boxing epicenter. The weigh-in isn’t just a formality—it’s a psychological battleground where Itauma’s youthful confidence will meet Whyte’s seasoned intensity, setting the tone for Saturday’s main event.

The undercard fighters, including WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball and challenger Sam Goodman, as well as heavyweights Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye, will also weigh in, adding to the event’s allure. Social media is abuzz, with posts hyping Itauma’s meteoric rise and Whyte’s determination to prove he’s still a force. DAZN Boxing’s recent posts highlight the stakes, noting Itauma’s status as BoxingScene’s 2024 Prospect of the Year and Whyte’s history against elite names like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fans worldwide can tune into the fight live on Saturday, August 16 on DAZN. As the Esports World Cup Fight Week heats up, the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte weigh-in promises to be a can’t-miss spectacle. Will Itauma’s star power shine, or will Whyte’s veteran savvy steal the spotlight? Find out when the two heavyweight titans square off in the ring on Saturday night.

Like this: Like Loading...