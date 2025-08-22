Vergil Ortiz Jr. to Defend WBC Interim Title Against Erickson Lubin in November

FORT WORTH, Texas – Undefeated knockout machine Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) will put his WBC interim super welterweight title on the line against top contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) on November 8, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The 12-round main event, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with ProBox, will stream live worldwide on DAZN starting at 7:00 p.m. CT, promising a thrilling clash in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

Ortiz, a 27-year-old native of Grand Prairie, Texas, returns to his home state riding a wave of momentum after two career-defining performances. In August 2024, he survived two knockdowns to win a majority decision against Serhii Bohachuk, claiming the interim WBC title in a Fight of the Year contender. He followed that with a unanimous decision victory over former WBA champion Israil Madrimov in February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showcasing his ability to go the distance against elite opposition. These back-to-back decision wins marked the first time Ortiz, known for his devastating knockout power, went the full 12 rounds in his professional career.

“I’m always happy to be a part of the fights that fans want to see,” Ortiz said in a press release. “See you guys November 8!”

Lubin, a 29-year-old southpaw from Orlando, Florida, steps into the ring with redemption on his mind. A former amateur standout with a 143-7 record, Lubin has rebuilt his career since a brutal ninth-round stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in a 2022 Fight of the Year contender. He’s won three straight fights, including a controversial decision over Jesus Ramos Jr. in 2023 and an 11th-round TKO of Ardreal Holmes Jr. in May 2025, earning him the IBF’s No. 1 ranking and a mandatory shot at champion Bakhram Murtazaliev. However, Lubin opted for the higher-profile, better-paying fight against Ortiz, bypassing a dangerous clash with Murtazaliev, whose third-round knockout of Tim Tszyu last year cemented his reputation as a division boogeyman.

“I want to thank Golden Boy, PBC, and ProBox for making this happen,” Lubin said. “I think the fans are in for a treat. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. This fight is about redemption. I’m back for everything.”

The matchup came together after Ortiz’s pursuit of WBO champion Xander Zayas fell through. Ortiz’s team offered Zayas a 50/50 split for a fight in California or Texas, but Zayas and his promoters at Top Rank declined, citing an unrealistic offer and demanding the bout take place in Puerto Rico. With other big names like Jaron “Boots” Ennis also unavailable, Ortiz turned to Lubin, a technically sound southpaw with power and experience against top-tier opponents like Fundora and Jermell Charlo, who stopped Lubin in the first round back in 2017.

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya didn’t mince words about Ortiz’s reputation. “Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the most ducked fighter in boxing — period,” De La Hoya said. “Big names talk tough until Vergil’s name comes up, then suddenly the phone goes silent. I commend Erickson Lubin; he has the guts that these fighters nowadays lack – courage! He has dared to enter Vergil’s den. On Nov. 8 at Dickies Arena, fans are going to see why everyone else keeps running from Vergil Ortiz Jr.”

Lubin’s promoter, Garry Jonas of ProBox, expressed confidence in his fighter’s ability to pull off the upset. “Since Fundora, Lubin fought Arias, who he dominated and stopped; the undefeated Ramos, highly touted and yet couldn’t do anything with Lubin; and the undefeated Holmes looked like a scared puppy,” Jonas said. “Don’t be surprised, the Hammer is going to beat Ortiz.”

Ortiz, ranked No. 2 by The Ring, is eyeing a shot at WBC champion Sebastian Fundora, who faces Keith Thurman on October 25. A win for Lubin, ranked No. 1 by the IBF, No. 5 by the WBO, and No. 10 by the WBC, could propel him back into the world title picture. The matchup promises fireworks, with Ortiz’s relentless pressure and knockout power clashing against Lubin’s slick footwork, body attack, and resilience.

Undercard details and ticket information are yet to be announced, but the Ortiz-Lubin clash is already shaping up as a must-watch event for boxing fans. With both fighters in their prime and hungry for glory, November 8 could deliver one of the most explosive fights of 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...